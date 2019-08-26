FOXBORO — The 2019-20 season for New England Patriots’ starting center David Andrews is in jeopardy.
Andrews has been hospitalized for a blood clot in his lungs, according to reports. Andrews missed practice on Monday and expectations are that he will miss a significant amount of time as the regular season gets started. Jeff Howe of The Athletic was the first to report.
The 27-year-old Andrews has been a captain with the Patriots since 2017. He has started 57 regular-season games and nine playoff games during his career. Andrews split time with Bryan Stork during his rookie season in 2015 before starting and playing ful-ltime in 2016. He has been a key piece to the offensive line each of the last three years.
During his time in New England, the undrafted University of Georgia product has gained a great deal of trust from quarterback Tom Brady. Andrews, who is signed through the 2020 season, leads the communication at the line of scrimmage and is influential in everything that occurs pre-snap.
Without Andrews, the Patriots will likely turn to Ted Karras at center, though guard Joe Thuney has played all over the offensive line as well. Karras has been the team’s top backup interior lineman during a span of three seasons in which he played 45 games. Karras also has five starts.
McDaniels sad to see Luck leave the game
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was ready to take the head-coaching position with the Indianapolis Colts last season before deciding last-minute to return to his post in New England.
Andrew Luck would have been his quarterback if McDaniels had not later turned the offer down. But not for long. The 29-year-old Luck shocked the NFL football world when he retired from the league on Saturday. McDaniels had plenty of praise for Luck during a press availability at Gillette Stadium on Monday.
“He’s a great player,” McDaniels said. “I think everybody is obviously free to make their own choices about what’s best for them and their family and their future. I certainly respect his decision. I think the league will miss him. Like I said, he’s a really talented player. He’s one of the toughest guys at that position in the league. We’ve played a lot of games against those guys.”
“I’m a football fan,” McDaniels added. “I grew up the son of a football coach. Anybody that feels like they have to (retire), it kind of breaks my heart a little bit, because you’d love for those guys to play as long as they can. But I totally respect his decision. Certainly, we went through it with Rob (Gronkowski) a little bit. I don’t know if the circumstances are the same, but any great player, you’ve got to give them credit for making the choices that are best for them. At the same time, I think football in general misses those guys.”
Comings, goings for Pats
The Patriots released a few players on Monday, including defensive tackle Mike Pennel, receiver Maurice Harris, defensive edge Keionta Davis and recently signed running back Robert Martin. Both Harris and Davis went unclaimed on waivers and they will return to the Patriots’ injured reserve list.
