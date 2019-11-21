FOXBORO — Receiver Mohamed Sanu was back at practice Thursday, but did not participate for the second consecutive day as the New England Patriots prepared to host the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
It follows a report from NBC Boston’s Tom E. Curran saying Sanu could miss extended time with a high-ankle sprain suffered in the Patriots’ 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. It’s likely that the ankle injury was suffered during a punt return although Sanu returned in the game. He did not participate in Wednesday’s practice either.
Fellow receiver Phillip Dorsett also returned to practice, but was limited after missing Wednesday due to concussion protocol. Dorsett was injured on a third-quarter touchdown catch on a double-pass from Julian Edelman as he did not return against Philadelphia. The Athletic reported there was a cause for optimism that Dorsett could play this weekend against the Cowboys.
If either/or Sanu and Dorsett are unable to play, it forces the Patriots offense, which has not looked like itself over the previous few weeks, to stick with rookies Jacoby Brissett and N’Keal Harry along with Edelman and core special teamer Matthew Slater.
Report: Patriots ‘kicked the tires’ on AB
Former Patriot and WEEI personality Christian Fauria said on Thursday that the Patriots have ‘kicked the tires’ on former receiver Antonio Brown, siting there has been discussions about the player. Brown played in one game with the Patriots this year, catching four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown against Miami.
The report is not the only thing that has brought Brown’s name back in the news. Brown also countersued his rape accuser Brittany Taylor on Thursday and met with the NFL in regards to a possible suspension last week. He also apologized to Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a social media post earlier this week.
The Patriots cut Brown on Sept. 20, after just 11 days with the team. The All-Pro receiver responded by taking to social media and mentioning Kraft in a bad light. His apology comes nearly two months as Brown has not been with an NFL team since.
Quarterback Tom Brady and other members of the Patriots ‘liked’ the social media post, but Brady told the media at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday he “didn’t put too much thought into it.”
Brady added, “It’s his (Brown’s) choice and good for him.”
Garrett not putting much emphasis in Baltimore tape
Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is well aware the trouble the Baltimore Ravens dealt the Patriots in New England’s lone loss of the season a few weeks back. But he doesn’t appear to be putting much stock into it. And while the Cowboys have a mobile quarterback in Dak Prescott, he is not close to as explosive as Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.
It’s part of the reason Garrett said he doesn’t expect to mirror the Baltimore offense when the Cowboys travel to Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
“Well, obviously Baltimore’s done a fantastic job all year long on offense and with their team. So, I’ve got great respect for them,” Garrett said. “We typically play our best when we do what we do. We focus on what we’re doing. You know, they have a unique collection of personnel on their team and they’re doing a great job with that group, but we like our guys too, and we like what we’re doing offensively. So, that’s really what we’ll continue to stay focused on.”
It’s true. Behind Prescott and the running game of Ezekiel Elliot, the Cowboys lead the league in yards per game (444.6) and passing yards per game (312.7). Dallas is fourth in the NFL in points (28.6) and seventh in rushing (131.9).
Pats add WR to practice squad
The Patriots announced Wednesday they have signed receiver Quincy Adeboyejo to the practice squad. The 24-year-old Adeboyejo originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder spent the majority of his rookie season on the Ravens practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster in 2017. Adeboyejo saw action on special teams and offense in one game.
