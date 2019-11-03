FOXBORO — Recently acquired special teams standout Justin Bethel will be in a unique situation Sunday night when the New England Patriots visit the Baltimore Ravens.
The wound is still fresh for him.
Bethel, who was with the Ravens for seven games this season before being released last Monday in order to retain a compensatory draft pick, is returning to play his former team as a member of the team he was preparing to play against.
“It’s definitely weird because right before I came up here, we were going on a bye, talking about how we’re coming off a bye about to play the Patriots,” Bethel said on Wednesday. “Now I’m here, and it was like, no bye; we’re getting ready for Cleveland. And now it’s going back over there (to Baltimore). It’s definitely strange.”
Bethel, a three-time Pro Bowler, is one of the league's best special teams players. He showed Patriot fans that rather quickly, forcing a muffed punt with fellow standout Matthew Slater during his Patriots' debut against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. He is well aware his former team may have a few things drawn up to make sure that doesn't happen to them as well.
“I was with those guys all through OTAs, training camp and the first half of the season, so it’ll definitely be interesting going back up there and playing against them,” Bethel said. “I’m sure they’ve got something dialed up for me, obviously, because they know how I play. They see me in practice and everything. So it’ll be interesting.”
Harbaugh on Patriots' defense
In past weeks, the New England defense has been able to confuse opponents with pre-snap disguises, movement and even their ‘Cover-0’ blitz which introduced Jets quarterback Sam Darnold to the Halloween spirit early. It’s also impressed Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who will be left trying to solve the issue this Sunday.
“That, to me, is one of the strengths of their defense – you don’t know who is doing what,” Harbaugh said in his conference call earlier this week. “They’re changing it up within the scheme. I think they play a very solid, sound, almost a throwback type of a defense – very physical, fundamentally solid in every single way, well-coached, smart guys. And then they mix it up, you know, who’s dropping, who’s coming, who’s containing, what coverage they’re going to be in. They’re going to blitz everybody or drop eight, you just never can be sure.”
Belichick on Thomas
Former leader of the Legion of Boom Seattle Seahawks, safety Earl Thomas will take his part in his first AFC rivalry game between the Ravens and the Patriots on Sunday. He’s played the Patriots three times in his career and is someone New England coach Bill Belichick certainly respects.
“Earl's a great player. A very instinctive player, one of the most instinctive players in the league,” Belichick said of Thomas. “They had another one down there that was pretty good, too (Ed Reed). Yeah, but he plays the defense, he's a very good player but he also can anticipate and react very quickly and make plays that probably most other guys in the league couldn't make playing that position. He's a really good football player.”
Gilmore named AFC Defensive Player of the Month
The Patriots secondary has now been honored as the AFC Defensive Player of the Month twice in two months this season.
All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore is the most recent Patriot to win the award for his play throughout the month of October. It was announced on Thursday.
Gilmore had 11 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions and helped the Patriots defense hold their opponents to just three touchdowns during the entire month. The Patriots have now earned four NFL honors in 2019. In addition to Gilmore and McCourty, Kyle Van Noy was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4 and punter Jake Bailey was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following Week 3.
Former Patriot Jones praised by Belichick
New England fans are likely fine with never hearing Cyrus Jones’ name again, but they will again on Sunday.
Jones, a New England defensive back and punt returner from 2016 to 2018, is the punt return man for the Ravens. He has helped Baltimore to fourth in the league in return yards per punt (10.6). Belichick spoke about Jones’ ability earlier this week.
“Cyrus is a very talented player. He runs well, he's got very good quickness, he's got good strength for his size and he's got very good hands, good hand-eye coordination, really handles the ball well and that definitely shows up in his return skills, his run skills in the open field,” Belichick said. “I don't think there's ever been any question about his talent.”
