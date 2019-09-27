FOXBORO — Patriots’ cornerback Jonathan Jones has emerged as one of the best slot coverage players in the NFL this season.
Jones has not missed a tackle, according to Pro Football Reference, and had an elite 90.7 Coverage Grade through the first two weeks of the season before recording three pass break-ups against the New York Jets last Sunday.
While the Buffalo Bills have an-above average slot receiver in Cole Beasley, could the Patriots decide to move Jones, their fastest defensive back, to cover a receiver with more speed? It would be a similar game plan to the 2018 AFC Championship Game, when Jones matched up with Kansas City Chiefs’ speedster Tyreek Hill with safety help over the top.
The Bills have an extensive amount of team speed. Starting receiver John Brown ran a 4.34 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine in 2014 while undrafted Alabaman product Robert Foster ran 4.41 40-yard dash in 2018.
“Yeah, he’s definitely fast,” coach Bill Belichick said of Brown. “He’s a good player. He’s really made a big impact on their team; he’s made some big plays for them.
“I don’t know if he’s faster than (Robert) Foster, you’d have to ask somebody else that,” Belichick added. “I’m not with both those guys, but I don’t know who would be faster than Foster. They have really good speed, so Foster’s fast, Brown’s fast, (Isaiah) McKenzie’s fast, they could put (Andre) Roberts out there too. So, they’ve got some fast guys if they want them. And they do. They roll them in there, they use them, but I don’t know if anybody could take the top off the defense better than Foster could. He can really run. We saw that last year. We saw it at the end of the season, the second-half of the season, but Brown’s certainly in that category. I mean, they get him on over, not just vertical routes. They get him on over-routes and plays to the other side of the defense, which really, those are dangerous plays.
“Not everybody can run those, but if you have a fast player and you can line up one side of the field and run him deep on the other side of the field, that puts a lot of stress on zone and man coverages. Just by the amount of distance that he can get to and how hard it is to defend that space. If you get cleared out over there or if they formation it in a difficult way, which Coach (Brian) Daboll does a good job of that. So, they have good speed and they use it for multiple players.”
Jones wouldn’t dive too deep into what he expects from a responsibility standpoint, but he said he’ll be preparing for “anybody and anything.”
“They have a good group of guys, a lot of guys that they get in and out. They play a lot of guys that all individually do a lot of things,” Jones said. “Like I said, they got good receivers, but I think doing what we do best, and figuring out how to stop them as the game gets going, and go from there.”
LaCosse says he’s becoming more familiar
Belichick spoke highly about tight end Matt LaCosse last week, calling him a smart kid, who had worked hard and picked up things well. LaCosse, however, was inactive against the New York Jets as he continues to get healthy.
LaCosse said on Friday that he was feeling good physically and depicted his comfort level in the Patriots offense is continuing to grow.
“Yeah, I think the more you play and the more you get into the system, obviously, no matter who you are and where you go, you’re going to be more comfortable,” LaCosse said.
The Patriots went with just one tight end in Ryan Izzo against the Jets. If active come Sunday, the final week the Patriots are without suspended tight end Ben Watson, it would be LaCosse’s regular-season debut.
Former teammate Bolden impressed by Gore
Brandon Bolden spent the 2018 season away from New England and was able to ‘pick the brain’ of longtime NFL running back Frank Gore. They’ll be on opposite sidelines comes Sunday.
“I actually had the pleasure of spending last year with Frank (Gore), so I got to pick his brain a little bit,” Bolden said. “Frank’s a phenomenal player, a phenomenal man, just kind of picking up on the things where he’s picked up on in the past 13 years, I think this is, it’s just been very remarkable, how he’s able to stay healthy and everything like that, so to him, hats off to him.”
Gore leads the team in rushing with 164 yards on 44 carries with two touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.