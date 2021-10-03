FOXBORO — There was one sure bet in Sunday night’s mega-matchup between Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots and Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TB12 was going to break the all-time passing yards record.
Brady did just that midway through the first quarter of the Buccaneers’ 19-17 win over the Patriots, drilling Mike Evans with a 29-yard reception.
The record was announced to the crowd, but the game was not paused to mark the occasion.
Brady entered the night needing just 68 yards to break the record of 80,358 held by retired New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, who Brees was at Gillette Stadium working the game for NBC.
The Buccaneers’ quarterback finished xx-for-xx for xxx yards passing.
TV time in Foxboro
One of the biggest results of Brady’s return to Foxboro won’t be known until Monday at the earliest.
Many are predicting that the game on NBC will be the highest-rated Patriots telecast ever in the Boston market.
That record was set on Dec. 29, 2007, when the Patriots defeated the New York Giants, 38-35, completing a 16-0 regular season, the first (and still only) in NFL history.
That game drew a 50.1 rating and a 75 share in the Boston market. Rating is the percentage of households with televisions; share is the percentage of TVs in use.
It will be very difficult for Sunday’s broadcast to break that record.
The game in 2007 was scheduled to be shown by the fledgling NFL Network, with local rights going to Ch.l 5. Because the Patriots were trying to become the second team to go undefeated – and the first in a 16-game season – the contest had a huge appeal.
There were fears that not many local viewers could get the NFL Network or Ch. 5 so, after some pressure from Congress, Chs. 4 and 7 were also allowed to broadcast the game.
In other words, you didn’t have much to choose from if you were planning to watch broadcast TV in Boston on that Saturday night.
Another hurdle is that TV ratings have fallen across the board in recent years due to the streaming revolution and the multitude of platforms viewers can use.
The Sunday Night Football ratings results are generally released on Mondays.
Media credentials total 506
Here’s another example of how eagerly anticipated the game was. The Patriots issued 506 media credentials, including 262 for CBS.
In the season opener against the division rival Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12 at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots issued 206 credentials, with broadcast partner CBS receiving 70 of those.
Last Sunday’s game in Foxboro against the New Orleans Saints saw the Patriots issue 215 credentials, including 60 for broadcaster Fox.
Brady yes, Gronk no
Brady may have made his return to Foxboro Sunday night but another former Patriot and future Hall-of-Famer did not.
Rob Gronkowski was ruled out of Sunday’s contest after with a rib injury from a big hit the tight end took in the Buccaneers’ loss last week to the Los Angeles Rams. Gronkowski did not practice all week and did not travel to New England with his teammates.
The NFL Network reported that Gronkowski suffered two hairline fractures to his ribs and could miss additional games.
Another key player for Tampa Bay, pass rushing linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, was also ruled out because of a shoulder injury.
The Bucs’ secondary has been hit hard by injury. They were without cornerback Jamel Dean, but Carlton Davis — who was listed as questionable with an abdominal/ribs injury — was active. Newly-signed cornerback Richard Sherman started in his Tampa Bay debut.
On offense for the Buccaneers, running back Giovani Bernard also was out with an injury.
For the Patriots, the game marked the return of wide receiver N’Keal Henry, the former first-round pick who had yet to play this season due to injury.
After listing eight players as questionable on Friday, just Trent Brown (calf) and Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder) were downgraded to out for Sunday night.
Despite Bentley being inactive, both Kyle Van Noy (groin) and Josh Uche (back) — who missed last week’s contest —suited up. New England also elevated linebacker Jahlani Tavai on Saturday.
Defensive back Myles Bryant was also elevated with Tavai got the nod over corner Joejuan Williams. Also in the secondary, both J.C. Jackson (knee) and Kyle Dugger (hamstring) were active after being labeled with the questionable tag.
Running backs coach Ivan Fears hinted throughout the week that Rhamondre Stevenson could be a part of replacing James White, who landed on the IR with a hip injury. The rookie will have to wait to appear in his new potential role, however, as he was a healthy scratch.
