FOXBORO — When Tom Brady and the New England Patriots take the field on Sunday against the New York Jets, wide receiver Antonio Brown will not be with them.
The Patriots released Brown on Friday following a series of off-field issues 11 days after signing him.
“I’m just preparing like I always do, trying to play well this weekend against the Jets,” Brady said, prior to the Patriots releasing Brown on Friday. “Just doing what I can do. Focusing on what I can focus on, control what I can control. I’m not here to do anything other than that.”
“I’ve been playing too long to look past an opponent,” Brady added of the 0-2 Jets, which are among the bottom teams in the NFL in several offensive categories. “These guys are a good team. They always play us tough. So, we’re expecting their best game.”
Newhouse to start at LT
Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia told reporters on Friday that Marshall Newhouse will be protecting Tom Brady’s blindside this week. It means the Patriots will stick with Joe Thuney at left guard, Ted Karras at center, Shaq Mason at right guard and Korey Cunningham at right tackle, if Marcus Cannon (shoulder) is unable to play.
“We’re going to stick with Marshall (Newhouse) there,” Scarnecchia said of the left side. “That’s what we’re going to do. I think continuity is much, much more important than anything right now. And until we determine that maybe, you know, certain things are lacking and we need to make a decision as to what that’s going to be, and that’s true for every possession that we have, then we’ll go ahead and make those decisions. But for right now, we’re going to put those guys out there that played last week and we’ll see what Marcus’s (Cannon) status is and we’ll go from there.”
Gase knows challenge Pats’ D brings
New York Jets coach Adam Gase has seen the Patriots defense as a coach of the Miami Dolphins. Now at the helm of another AFC East program, he knows the challenge Sunday will bring.
“Put the rankings aside, any time that you go against a Coach (Bill) Belichick coached defense it’s extremely tough, there’s a lot of variety,” Gase said. “When you get to the game, there’s always going to be something that’s new. There’s going to be something that you have to adjust to. It’s always a challenge as a coach, and it really more about making sure your guys understand that there’s going to be things that you haven’t seen yet.”
