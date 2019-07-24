As quarterback Tom Brady gets ready to begin season No. 20 in the NFL, veteran members of the New England Patriots said the almost 42-year-old signal caller is as energetic as ever.
“I look at a guy in Tom (Brady), who’s doing this for the 20th time, and he’s having as much fun now as he’s ever had,” Matthew Slater said Wednesday during the team’s pre-training camp press conference at Gillette Stadium.
“He’s always led by example,” Slater said. “We look to him and see how he approaches things. He takes nothing for granted. He prepares himself just as any professional should. Day in and day out, he’s ready to go. He takes care of himself and he comes in here with a lot of excitement and joy. I think he realizes how special the opportunity he has each and every year – to be a part of this team – is, and that’s contagious for all of us.”
Fellow New England running back James White agrees.
“He’s energetic,” White said. “He greets you with energy. He’s very excited. You’d think this was his first year here even though it’s his – whatever – 20th year here.
“He enjoys the process. You see from the rookies when they step in here from OTAs, they see how hard he works in the classroom, out there on the field. You can’t help but try and emulate a guy like that. He puts in the work and he’s been doing it for 20 years. Us young guys, we only want to be like that,” White said.
Belichick to be featured on NFL Films
News broke on Wednesday that Patriots coach Bill Belichick will get to share his love of the game’s history as he joins NFL Network host Rich Eisen and NBC Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth to host a six-episode series The NFL’s All-Time Team on NFL Network.
“It was a great honor for me to be a part of the selection process and be a part of the show,” Belichick said. “There are obviously thousands of great NFL players and coaches, legends, involved in the game. Many of whom I’ve watched or observed or studied throughout my entire life. So, it was a tremendous process.
“Very difficult in terms of the selection but it was, again, a great honor to be a part of it and to go down and be at NFL Films and see that operation was extremely impressive... It was a great experience for me.”
The series will air in the fall. The NFL’s All-Time Team, which will feature Belichick, and The NFL 100 Greatest, are featured on the NFL Network to celebrate the league’s 100th season.
Patriots add TE Kendricks
The Patriots signed tight end Lance Kendricks on Wednesday, according to reports. It is reported to be a one-year deal.
Kendricks, 32, had 19 catches for 170 yards and one touchdown during the 2018 with the Green Bay Packers.
He will add to the tight end depth of Ben Watson, who will miss the first four games, Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo and Andrew Beck.
No update on Josh Gordon, Brady contract
Belichick deflected questions about perhaps two of the biggest off-season topics for the Patriots including receiver Josh Gordon’s suspension and the fact Brady is going into a contract year.
“That’ll be a league matter. You should talk to them about it,” Belichick said when asked about Gordon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the NFL had not responded to a request about Gordon’s suspension as recent as Tuesday.
Belichick added, “Yeah, I’m not going to talk about player contracts or any other contracts for that matter,” when asked about Brady.
