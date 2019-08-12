FOXBORO — The rumor mill was spinning at a rapid rate last week when New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady put his Brookline house on the market.
Of course, it did not help it came such a short time after Brady inked a deal, which at first was thought to be extension, but actually has him perhaps becoming a free agent after the 2019 season.
Speaking on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Brady said not to read into his house being available.
“I think it takes a long time to sell a house,” Brady told the station. “My house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelf in a couple weeks. I think I am at a point in my life where there are a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life and any decision that is made has to consider everything.
“I am certainly at a place — we have been at the same place for a long time and I love playing for the Patriots. I have such a great relationship with Mr. Kraft and coach Belichick and our team. We’ll worry about that when that happens. This isn’t the time to worry about it.”
Brady has acknowledged the fact there is uncertainty surrounding his new contract. He signed a two-year extension through 2021 that pays him $23 million this season. The new deal, however, includes two years that automatically void if not renegotiated by the completion of the 2019 league year, according to reports.
“Things that are out of your control, you just have to go with the flow,” he added. “I think I’m in a great mental, emotional place to approach the season. Again, this isn’t the first time around. There is no point in worrying about things like that. There are so many hypotheticals … This is where I want to be. This is the team I want to be a part of and leading. I’m really excited about doing that. There’s really not much to read into it than that.”
Pats add TE Saubert in trade
The Patriots traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday in exchange for Eric Saubert.
The deal came on the same day that Matt LaCosse was not in attendance for training camp. LaCosse left the Patriots’ preseason game in Detroit early after suffering an apparent injury.
Saubert was a 2017 fifth-round pick out of Drake University. In 2018, Saubert played in all 16 games and had five receptions on nine targets for 48 yards with the Falcons. The 6-foot-5 tight end has just one catch for seven yards in two preseason games this year.
Saubert will join the tight ends room that includes recent addition Lance Kendricks, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo, Andrew Beck and Benjamin Watson, who is suspended four games.
Another day goes to the defense
The Patriots’ secondary once again had a big day against the receiving corps as it amassed seven interceptions during Monday’s training camp session.
All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore and 2019 second-round pick Joejuan Williams each had two while Jamie Collins, JC Jackson and Patrick Chung recorded interceptions against all three New England quarterbacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.