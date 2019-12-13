FOXBORO — There are few athletes as closely intertwined with Boston sports as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Pete Frates is one of them.
Frates, a Beverly native who orginated the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, died on Monday. His family and friends held a service in his memory on Friday at his alma mater Boston College, where he played baseball.
Brady spoke about Frates, and his heroic battle with ALS, during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday.
“He just had a great impact and I think took a really tough situation and turned it into a great positive for people and brought great awareness to a tremendous cause,” Brady said. “He’s resting peacefully now and we wish his family the best.”
Special teams captain Matthew Slater called Frates a hero.
Frates died Monday at the age of 34. He was diagnosed with ALS in March 2012. His family and friends were joined at the service in Boston on Friday by Governor Charlie Baker, Bruins legend Ray Bourque along with Boston College athletes both past and present.
Slater, Belichick see special-teams similarities
Longtime Patriots’ special teams coach Scott O’Brien groomed current Bengals’ special teams coach Darrin Simmons.
“It’s like an inter-squad scrimmage,” Belichick said of the similarities he’s seen between the two sides. “They have all our calls, we have all their calls. The way they handle situations is probably, fundamentally, the way we would handle them.”
Slater said much of the same.
“Sometimes you feel like you’re looking at yourself on film,” Slater said. “Obviously, he thinks his own way, he has his own style of calling a game and it’s not Scottie (O’Brien) to a T, but certainly there are some similarities.
“I think they just do everything the right way,” Slater said. “They’re very well-coached. They have players who play very hard. They’re very, very sound. That makes them really tough.
“So, for us, we’re going to have to be technically sound every play, we’re going to have to be assignment-sound every play and understand it’s going to be a difficult challenge for us.”
Burkhead thinks run game is ‘getting there’
“We’re going to do whatever we can to get it going,” New England running back Rex Burkhead said of the run game heading into Cincinnati, where the Bengals have the second-worst run defense in the NFL.
“We know it starts up front,” Burkhead said. “Anytime we can control the run game it helps out our offense. We’re always looking to do that, but whatever way the game goes, whatever way coach McDaniels wants us to do, we got to be ready for that and be ready to go out and execute.”
The Patriots have the league’s 23rdranked running game with 1,250 rushing yards on the season for a 3.5 average per rush.
“I think we’re getting there,” Burkhead said. “We’re definitely not where we need to be yet. We got a lot of things we can improve on as an offense, a lot of little details for sure, and so as long as we can do that and execute all on the same page at the same time, then we think we can get the job done.”
Injury report
The Patriots don’t have anyone ‘out’ or ‘doubtful’ for Sunday’s game. Receivers Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) were both limited on Friday. Additional limited players during Friday’s practice were Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), Byron Cowart (concussion), Ted Karras (knee), Jason McCourty (groin) and Danny Shelton (shoulder).
Short stay for Gable
Two days after signing former Indoor Football League kicker Josh Gable to the practice squad, the Patriots released Gable Friday.
