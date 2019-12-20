FOXBORO — When the New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, in a game which can very likely be decided between two of the National Football League’s best defenses, many statistical categories between the two clubs look the same.
The Patriots ranks first in fewest points allowed (12.9) and first in fewest yards allowed per game (268.4). The Bills are second in points allowed (15.9) and third in yards allowed (291.9).
The biggest contrast? One that matters more than most.
The Bills do not have a defensive touchdown or special teams score while the Patriots have seven touchdowns scored by either its defense or special teams. New England has scored five defensive touchdowns (three interceptions and two fumbles recoveries). In addition, the Patriots have blocked four punts with two touchdowns coming on blocked punts, one pf which took place in Buffalo in a 16-10 Week Four win.
New England could certainly benefit from one of those non-offensive touchdowns again this Saturday as the Pats look to claim their 11th consecutive AFC East Division crown.
Edelman praises Gilmore following Pro Bowl nod
While Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has been receiving a great deal of praise from others in the locker room for the toughness showed during the past few weeks, the 33-year-old veteram got in the holiday spirit and decided it was his time to do the same for others.
That being Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
“He’s a very good football player,” Edelman said Thursday when asked about going against Gilmore in practice.
He’s very deserving of anything he gets.
“I’ve gotten a few wins, though.” Edelman added with a smile. “I think it’s unbelievable for me, because I get to go against a very good football player. He makes me better. I hope I make him better.”
Belichick deflects about Brady woes
Quarterback Tom Brady has not looked like himself. and while it’s likely a combination of things, specifically the pass protection from the offensive line and his receivers’ inability to win one-on-one battles, the fact is that Brady’s 60.1 completion percentage is the lowest of his career.
Does Bill Belichick have any inkling why that could be?
“Yeah, I think right now we’re really focused on the Buffalo game, and trying to get ready and play our best in this game,” Belichick said on Thursday. “So, going back and analyzing stuff from other games, and a year and all that, it’s really not where we’re at.
But is there an emphasis to try and improve that?
“We call passes to complete them, we call runs to gain yardage, we call defenses to stop our opponents, we call returns to gain yardage on the return,” Belichick said. “So, that’s why we call those plays. So, we want to make all of them as good as we can, be as productive as we can. We try to make every play productive.”
Brady was 18-for-39 for 150 yards and one interception the last time the Patriots played the Bills at New Era Field. It was his second-lowest completion percentage (46.15) of the season.
