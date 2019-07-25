FOXBORO — The New England Patriots drafted quarterback Danny Etling in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. On Thursday, however, he was not practicing with the other three quarterbacks.
Instead, Etling was in a white jersey, not the usual red, no-contact uniform like other signal callers Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer and 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham. Etling, who was practicing on the punt team earlier this spring, was catching passes with the receivers during the first day of training camp.
“It seems that way,” Etling told the media when asked if he was in the midst of a position change. “Everyone has a lot of different roles on this team and I am no exception. I am excited to keep trying to find a different role for myself, do whatever the coaches ask me to do and keep learning from the leaders in front of me.”
“I think I have always kind of known, especially last season, that week-to-week you are going to have different roles and responsibilities,” Etling said. “One thing is definitely for sure in football that there is constant change. You definitely want to continue to develop as many skills and talents as you can to help the team and help your role expand.”
The Patriots have three quarterbacks on the roster with Brady, Hoyer and Stidham and could potential keep all three.
Etling, who was on the practice squad during his rookie season, is still keeping a positive outlook. He still sees an opportunity in front of him, even if that be at receiver, where he has not played before.
“I love football. I love playing football,” Etling said. “I am out here in a NFL training camp getting to play for the Patriots and getting to find a new role for myself and getting coached by some of the greatest coaches and getting to be teammates with some of the greatest teammates of all-time. I have really enjoyed being part of this team and I am willing to do whatever it takes in order to do that and to keep becoming a better football player.”
Andrews, Bennett absent from camp
The Patriots had two players missing during the first day of training camp with center David Andrews and defensive end Michael Bennett.
The reason for their absence Thursday was uncertain. Andrews, however, was shown reporting to camp on Wednesday in an Instagram video on the Patriots’ social media account.
Offensive linemen Cole Croston (PUP list) and offensive tackle Cajuste, who reportedly failed a physical earlier this week, were also absent. Running back Sony Michel, defensive end Deatrich Wise, special teamer Nate Ebner and cornerback Ken Webster are also on the PUP list, but were in attendance. Safety Patrick Chung was in a red, non-contact jersey as he recovers from offseason surgery.
Edelman with broken thumb
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport brought some clarity to the thumb situation for receiver Julian Edelman on Thursday. Rapoport reported Edelman is recovering from a broken thumb, which he injured while playing catch three weeks ago.
The good news for the Patriots is that the recovery process has already started and it’s approximately a six-week recovery. Edelman will be ready for the season, Rapoport said, but may not play in a preseason game.
Edelman was in attendance at the Patriots first day of training camp on Thursday at Gillette Stadium. He was not in pads or uniform, however, due to the Patriots placing him on the non-football injury (NFI) list Wednesday.
