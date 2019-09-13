FOXBORO — Similar to the spot All-Pro Antonio Brown finds himself in now, Josh Gordon once was the new receiver in the New England Patriots’ locker room.
“It can be tough, it can definitely be tough. I know it was for me,” Gordon said on Friday at Gillette Stadium. “Everybody else will get it differently — sometimes faster, sometimes slower. Obviously, it depends on how much, how fast you can get rid of what you once knew to adopt the new everything — environment, offense, just the way of life.
“I think as a professional, a lot of these guys learn it’s part of the game and they can embrace it and adjust quickly. That’s how you adapt and survive in this league.”
One aspect that Gordon said helped him the most during his integration phase was the assistance from those around him.
“The support. The support of everybody here,” Gordon said. “Making mistakes, and not necessarily (them) getting down on me, just kind of encouraging me, continuing to support me, help tutor me and sometimes take extra time out of their day to bring me up to speed.
“I felt peace with that and you know, thought (if) they want me to get better and I know I can (help) myself to get better.”
The Patriots travel to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Brown's status for the game is not yet known, as coach Bill Belichick would not say whether he will play on Friday. But it seems it will be up to the Patriots. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown will not be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list at this time. It means if the Patriots activate him on the 46-man game day roster, he can play.
Gordon was among the cast of players that praised Brown during the past week.
“Dedicated player. One of the hardest-working guys in the league,” Gordon said of his new teammate. “He’s come in here every day and done the same thing. He’s lived up to the great Antonio Brown name. He’s one of the best in the league. So, I would expect that from him to continue. I think he expects it of himself. So, he’s a great addition. Glad to have him.”
Fellow receiver Julian Edelman agreed.
“I think he’s doing well, I mean the dude’s an absolute stud,” Edelman said of Brown. “He’s a really good football player and I think he raises the level for everyone out there because of how good of a player he is and how hard he works.”
Gordon said he feels like he is in the best physical shape of his Patriots’ career. Gordon played 11 games with the Pats in 2018 and last week caught three of four balls thrown his way for 73 yards and a touchdown.
“I’m excited, I think we’re all excited, to see what happens halfway, towards the end of the season,” Gordon said. “I think it’s going to be a huge upside by that point.”
Patriots add OL Cunningham
Brown is not the only new player the Patriots are trying to integrate into their system.
The team agreed to terms with free agent offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse. Newhouse was released by the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 1.
Newhouse has spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2010. Most recently, in Carolina, he played in 11 regular-season games at left tackle, including two starts.
Newhouse will likely help the Patriots at right tackle as starter Marcus Cannon recovers from a shoulder injury suffered during the Patriots’ 33-3 win over the Steelers. Cannon is questionable for Sunday’s game, along with tight end Matt LaCosse and Brandon Bolden.
“Well, he’s got experience,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of Newhouse. “He’s played both sides (left and right tackle). He’s, again, a guy that’s played good football during his time in the league, and he was available. That’s the main thing.”
