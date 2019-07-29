FOXBORO — Leon Gray was a key force in bolstering the New England Patriots’ offensive line play in the 1970s, along with teammate and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Hannah.
Hannah was on hand at Gillette Stadium on Monday to give the induction speech for the late Gray, who was selected to the Patriots Hall of Fame posthumously. Gray’s family, including his son Leon Gray Jr., were also on hand for the presentation.
“Leon was just an amazing athlete,” Hannah said of Gray in front of a packed crowd prior to the Patriots’ in-stadium practice for season-ticket holders and Foxboro residents.
“He could dance. He had power. He had great insights,” Hannah said. “We would go up to the line of scrimmage and all we had to do was call each other’s name and we knew what we were going to do that play.”
Gray was a third-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 1973, but did not make the roster and was picked up by the Patriots off waivers. He played six seasons in New England, spanning from 1973 to 1978.
The Jackson State product appeared in 80 games for the Patriots. He was voted to two Pro Bowls in 1976 and 1978 and was named to one All-Pro team in 1978.
Hannah referred to the play on the left side of the offensive line, including him at guard and Gray at left tackle, to a ballet due to the fact the pair was in sync with every step.
Hannah continued to share stories about their relationship off the field, recalling how the two Southern kids went to Mattapan because of how much they missed their Southern cuisine while braving the New England winters.
“The saddest day of my life, and I’ll end it on this note, was in 1979 and Coach Fairbanks left and I found out Leon Gray had been traded to the Houston Oilers,” Hannah said. “It was heartbreaking to me for two reasons. One, I lost a good friend, the second reason, I lost an unbelievable football player, and thirdly, it proved to me at that time that our owners didn’t really care about winning.
“I love Leon,” Hannah added. “I thank the Krafts and everybody that put him in (the Hall), and if you’ve never watched him play, you need to. I made the game look hard, he made the game look easy. I just salute and thank you for honoring my friend and a great football player, Leon Gray.”
Pats restructure Cannon’s contract
The team restructured the contract of right tackle Marcus Cannon on Monday, guaranteeing him $4.5 million of his 2019 salary, according to NFL Network’s Michael Silver.
In addition, the team-added incentives could boost the total value of the 31-year-old lineman’s deal to $24 million.
Cannon has started 54 regular season games for New England with 13 last season. The 6-6, 355-pounder started throughout the 2018 postseason for the Patriots. He earned second-team All-Pro honors for the 2016 season.
Dielman makes third Pats OL to retire
The Patriots signed J.J. Dielman last week to improve their interior offensive line depth, and have now watched a third lineman retire this offseason, following Jared Veldheer and Brian Schwenke.
Dielman was a fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2017, but has not played in a regular-season game. He has been placed on New England’s reserve/retired list, leaving an open spot on the 90-man roster.
