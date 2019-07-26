FOXBORO — Former New England Patriot safety Rodney Harrison is not worried about his old teammate Tom Brady, who has yet to sign a contract extension and is getting ready to play on the final year of his deal.
Harrison, who met with the media on Friday during his red jacket fitting for the Patriots Hall of Fame, said the quarterback will never play for another NFL team.
“I do believe that Tom (Brady) is kind of year to year, and I think that’s probably one of the reasons he’s not pressing on a new contract,” Harrison said. “And I think that’s a smart thing to do.
“Play year to year, (the) Patriots are going to take care of him,” Harrison added. “He’s going to retire a Patriot, I don’t worry about that, but ultimately I want to see Tom Brady walk away from the game healthy. And, as long as he’s playing, he’s always feeling like he has something to prove, but to me, he has nothing else to prove. He’s the greatest of all time.”
Brady did not practice during the second day of training camp on Friday. It was a scheduled day off despite being just two days into the preseason.
Harrison will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Monday night in a free, open to the public event.
Etling has seen WR reps before
In a story that has surely taken over the first two days of training camp (perhaps that speaks for itself), back-up quarterback Brian Hoyer may have broke news to the media in regards to quarterback-turned-receiver Danny Etling.
“Probably not a lot of people know this, but going back to last year, he was one of our best scout-team receivers,” Hoyer said of Etling, who has practiced each of the first two days of training camp with the positional group.
“He did a great job, and I think any time you get a chance to go out on the field, regardless of if it’s special teams, your position, maybe they ask you to play a different position, you do it to the best you can and just show people what you’re capable of doing,” Hoyer said.
Etling ran a 4.76 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine last year, but fellow receiver Phillip Dorsett said he wouldn’t be surprised if Etling could run closer to a 4.5 40.
“I think the one thing about Danny that I’ve come to admire over the last year and a half is just he’s such a great kid and such a hard worker,” Hoyer said. “They said, ‘Hey, move to receiver.’ He moved to receiver, and he’s in there catching jugs in the weight room the other day. That’s just the kind of guy Danny is.”
Stidham with so-so day
With Brady taking a scheduled day off, third-string quarterback Jarrett Stidham saw plenty of reps along with Hoyer.
Stidham had a tough start to practice with a pair of early interceptions, once in 2-on-2s and another in 3-on-3s, but ended on a solid note.
Stidham finished the final 11-on-11 period 5-for-5 and hit five different receivers in the process. He made an impressive throw on a wheel route as James White beat Brandon King, threw his first touchdown to Jakobi Meyers and connected with tight ends Ryan Izzo and Lance Kendricks, as well as, Dorsett during the period.
“I thought he had his best day today,” tight end Matt LaCosse said of Stidham. “He made a throw on a wheel route that was really impressive. I’ve been very impressed. I know this is a tough offense to learn, so I think each day we’re going to see him improve.”
Dielman signed to bolster offensive line
The Patriots signed free-agent interior offensive lineman J.J. Dielman, who was on the field on Friday.
Dielman was the Cincinnati Bengals’ fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft out of Utah.
The 6-foot-5, 309-pounder was released by Cincinnati prior to the 2017 season and spent stints with the Rams, the Bengals again, the Broncos and Seahawks.
Missing in action
Both center David Andrews and defensive end Michael Bennett were not in attendance for the second straight day on Friday. It was reported Bennett’s absence (personal reasons) was excused on Thursday.
Deatrich Wise, who did not practice on Thursday, was in pads on Friday and was officially taken off the PUP list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.