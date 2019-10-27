FOXBORO — The New England Patriots’ 27-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns could have been a lot closer on Sunday if not for the Patriots’ defense forcing three turnovers on three consecutive plays in the first quarter.
For a Patriots’ defense which has scored four touchdowns and has had a plethora of incredible plays in the first eight games, cornerback Jonathan Jones made one that belongs atop the list.
Browns’ running back Nick Chubb took a handoff 44 yards before Jones tracked him down at the New England 4-yard line and forced Chubb’s second fumble of the game. At the time, the Patriots held a mere 10-0 lead as Dont’a Hightower’s scoop-and-score touchdown was the lone TD the Patriots had scored.
If not for Jones’ play, Cleveland would’ve answered with a one-play, 48-yard touchdown run to cut the score to 10-7 with 5:30 left in the first quarter.
“Just hustle,” said Jones, who reached a max speed of 20.25 miles per hour on the play, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. “Something we pride ourselves on, hustling as a defense. The play isn’t over. I was able to get the ball out, Devin (McCourty) was hustling and able to get the recovery. So, a big team play.”
The Patriots’ offense ended up going 12 yards on six plays on the ensuing drive, but Jones’ hustle saved what would have been six Cleveland points. It came sandwiched between a string of three plays in which the Patriots defense forced three turnovers in another dominant effort.
OBJ got Gilmore’d
For the first 56 minutes, Patriots’ cornerback Stephon Gilmore limited Browns’ receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to four catches on six targets for 21 yards. And then Beckham caught a 31-yard pass in crunch time to significantly better his stats. But really, it was just another example of the All-Pro, lockdown Gilmore.
“I think he’s great. I think he’s All-Pro. I think he’s everything, but I just felt like we didn’t challenge as much as we could’ve,” Beckham said. “I think we shied away from it. I was expecting it, looking forward to it, but that wasn’t the case today. We had a couple plays but for whatever reason we didn’t do as much challenging as the match ups that we talked about and all that, other than that, whatever came my way pretty much I caught, what opportunities I had I made the most of them, but you can only control what you can control.”
Gilmore’s four-tackle, one pass break-up stat line could have been helped by what should have been an interception in the second half.
“I should’ve picked that,” Gilmore said. “I won’t sleep tonight (because of that).”
Guy records first career INT
Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy stood at his locker with a big smile following Sunday’s win. It’s because the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Guy recorded his first interception.
“That’s just one of those plays where you play every down hard and stuff like that happens,” Guy said. “It was a great defensive play. It was my first interception in nine years. I’ve had some fumble recoveries. I said, ‘Oh man I’m going to go,’ but I didn’t go far. That was special.”
Guy’s interception was the third turnover the Patriots forced in a string of three plays. It led to Julian Edelman’s first touchdown of the game two plays later.
Brady’s ball to Watson
Quarterback Tom Brady threw perhaps his best pass of the night to a tightly covered tight end Ben Watson down the seam. The gain went for 26 yards in the fourth quarter and led to a 29-yard field goal from Mike Nugent four plays later.
“Unbelievable,” Watson said of the throw. “Perfect placement. And I mean, just a great throw. I did expect it with the coverage and going down the seam, it was man coverage, but his placement of the ball, he put it in a great spot where only I could get it.”
