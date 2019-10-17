FOXBORO — It was not the prettiest of breakups as veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas was traded from the New England Patriots to the New York Jets in September.
And Thomas seems to not have forgotten about it.
“It was insulting, for sure,” Thomas told the New York Daily News. “Once I got cut (at 53-man deadline), I could have just come here (to the Jets) and not stayed there and re-sign. When they re-signed me, I was thinking that I was good. Two weeks later, I was gone. So, it’s like, ‘Why did I waste my time?’ Because at the end of the day, it was kind of a waste of time for me.”
The Patriots traded Thomas just two weeks after he had agreed to re-sign with the franchise following the 53-man roster crunch. He was cut so the Patriots could make room on the 53 for receiver N’Keal Harry, knowing Harry would be sent injured reserve and the Patriots would have a roster spot open shortly after.
Thomas re-signed for two weeks and then was traded to the Jets after the Patriots acquired Antonio Brown, which last just 11 days.
“It was disrespectful to me,” Thomas said. “Like, you know, you could trust me and I could trust you. You told me when you cut me at the (final) cut, sit around you’ll bring me back. And I stayed. I could have easily become a Jet once I got cut.… I could have been here the next day after I got released. But I chose to stay.”
Coach Bill Belichick was asked about Thomas’ comments during his media availability on Thursday and, in a somewhat unusual fashion, responded.
“Yeah, look, Demaryius is a great kid. I have a ton of respect for him,” Belichick said of Thomas. “He’s very professional. He did everything we asked him to do. Our circumstances changed a couple times in the period leading up to when he was traded. So, I felt always truthful with him, but things changed and therefore what I said was not the same as what it was, what I said previously. So, it is what it is.”
Belichick and the Patriots will face Thomas, who has eight receptions for 109 yards in the past two weeks, as they travel to the New York Jets for Monday Night Football.
Belichick deflects questions on Bennett
Defensive end Michael Bennett was suspended for one week due to ‘conduct detrimental to the team.’ Bennett told ESPN it rooted to a philosophical disagreement with defensive line coach Bret Bielema and Belichick would not deeper on the subject.
“Yeah, I’m not going to comment on any player’s personal situation,” Belichick said. “Right now, we’re focused on the Jets. So that’s what we’re working on.”
Dorsett on playing Monday: “I’ll be fine”
After suffering an injury just four snaps into a Week Five game against the Washington Redskins, receiver Phillip Dorsett was limited in Thursday’s practice but told reporters Wednesday he would be fine when asked if he expects to play on Monday.
“It was definitely good just to get a couple days of rest, but it feels even better to be back playing again,” Dorsett said Wednesday.
Dorsett missed Thursday Night Football against the New York Giants due to a shortened week. He has 15 catches for 197 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Josh Gordon did not participate in practice on Thursday after leaving the team’s Week Six contest against the New York Giants late in the second half. Gordon’s status for Monday night in question.
