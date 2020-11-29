FOXBORO — Claimed from the Miami Dolphins earlier this month, Donte Moncrief assumed the role of kick returner for the New England Patriots Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
Moncrief answered the challenge with returns of 22 yards and 53 yards, both in the first quarter, with the latter setting up the first of two rushing touchdowns by James White in the Patriots’ 20-17 win
“Gunner (Olszewski) made two great blocks and I followed him,” said Moncrief, who hadn’t returned a kick in two seasons. “Coach (Belichick) asked me how I felt about doing returns, so I said, ‘I’ll do anything to help this team.’ ”
Olszewski had an 82-yard punt return for a touchdown, ending the Cardinals’ first offensive series of the second half, nullified by an illegal block by Anfernee Jennings.
“Some of the players that have come in, how they’ve kind of been thrust into some roles, I’d say a little bit surprising,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of their roles in the wake of Julian Edelman being sidelined. “That’s a lot of what this league is, opportunity, being ready to go and taking advantage of it when it comes.”
Prior to Sunday, Moncrief’s only kick returns had been a 7-yarder with Jacksonville in 2018 and a 5-yard return in 2015 with the Colts.
“Coming over here, getting into the flow of things, learning how they do things here, doing whatever they ask me to do, I’ll do it,” Moncrief said. It’s a blessing to be on this team.”
- Patriots kicker Nick Folk now has hit 19 consecutive field goals, including a 50-yarder to beat the Cardinals and a 22-yarder in the third quarter to knot the score at 10-10. Folk made 23 consecutive field goals in 2013 and hit 19 straight in the 2010-11 seasons, both with the Jets.
- The Patriots weren’t grimacing when Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a potential game-winning 45-yard field goal with less than two minutes left, his fifth miss of the season.
- Patriots’ quarterback Cam Newton, who had five passes blocked by Houston last weekend, had his first pass blocked by Arizona’s Jordan Hicks and intercepted (No, 8 of the season) by Marcus Golden. The Patriots were limited to their lowest production (179 yards) of the season.
“It’s better to find ways to win in situational football,” said Newton. “That’s what it comes down to: in-game adjustments and for us to be able to execute those to the best of our abilities.”
Newton bolted 14 yards to the Arizona 46, then was flagrantly hit out of bounds with the Cardinals assessed a 15-yard penalty to help set up Folk’s game-winning kick.
“We just wanted to execute it to the best of our abilities,” Newton said of the run. “The hit, that’s just protecting myself at all times. Fortunately for us, it got us an additional 15 yards.”
- Patriots’ cornerback Stephon Gilmore limited All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to just five catches, only one in the second half.
“You put the ball anywhere near him, he’s able to catch the ball,” Gilmore said of the one-on-one matchup. “Two great players competing against each other, we both like to play physical. That’s why you play the game, I enjoy that.”
Gilmore was twice flagged for penalties on Arizona’s 80-7ard 16-play drive that consumed 6:58 and tied the score at 17-all in the fourth quarter.
“Sometimes you have to deal with it, I’ll live with it,” Gilmore said. “I’m confident in myself, covering whoever. You’ve got to play smart.”
- The Patriots placed Isaiah Wynn (knee) on the injured reserve list and activated Justin Herron to the 53-man roster with Jermaine Eluemunor starting at left tackle.
- New England spends the next three weeks on the road, beginning Sunday at the LA Chargers, then a Thursday night Dec. 10 game at the LA Rams and a Dec. 20 game at Miami.
- Patriots’ defensive lineman Akeem Spence was activated off of the 53-man roster and finished with four tackles, including a goal line stop to end the first half.
“Being the new guy coming in, you want to create a spark,” Spence said of his role. “I call it doing my job, keep points off the board, I wanted to make a play. it just so happens, the ball chose my gap, the ball showed up, I knocked him back. We performed well knocking the run game back, hitting the quarterback (one interception, two sacks).”
- Bill Belichick coached his 454th NFL game, tying Tom Landry in the No. 3 all-time NFL spot behind Don Shula (526) and George Halas (506).
- The Patriots were even on the takeaway-giveaway chart with 11 pass interceptions and four fumbles in both entering the game, but are now at minus-two with two Newton interceptions. Since 1994, the Patriots lead the NFL with a plus-225 turnover margin.
- Since 2001, the Patriots are 44-20 in games decided by three points or less.
- Hopkins was left 33 yards shy of reaching 1,000 for the year, his sixth career achievement, the fourth consecutive.
- The Cardinals have had seven games this season having 400-plus yards of offense, Arizona ranking second (157.7) in the NFL in rushing, No. 1 overall in average yards (414) per game. The Cardinals rushed for 100-plus yards in each of their first nine games this season.
- Cardinals’ 5-foot-9 WR Andy Isabella, a second-round draft pick out of UMass-Amherst last year, was solid replacement for All-Pro WR Larry Fitzgerald (COVID-19 protocol). Isabella, a Mayfield, Ohio native had four catches (on six targets) for 33 yards.
- White, the Patriots’ RB, scored his first two TDs of the season and finished with 18 rushing yards.
“Guys are going to keep fighting whether we’re up or down,” White said. “If we have a couple of bad plays, couple of good plays. We’re just going to keep fighting and try to find a way to win a football game. Obviously it wasn’t pretty, had a couple of bonehead plays out there myself. So just have to make the corrections, try to start faster. It’s good to see that everybody just keeps competing, no matter what the situation is.”
