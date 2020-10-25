Through the past two weekends, Cam Newton has led the New England Patriots into the end zone just once.
Matters turned so sour (three pass interceptions; a 39.7 QB rating) for Newton that coach Bill Belichick eventually benched him in favor of Jarrett Stidham.
“We didn’t perform well enough in any area, offense, defense, special teams, running, passing, defending the run, defending the pass, ball security, tackling, blocking, none of it was good enough,” Belichick surmised after the Patriots absorbed a 27-point loss and their fourth loss of the season.
“Maybe I left something out. I don’t think everything was bad, but there was enough bad for the results to be bad.”
The 49ers nearly doubled the Patriots’ total of yards on offense (467-241) and had possession of the ball for 17 more minutes (38-21) than New England in the somber setback.
“We were clearly outcoached, outplayed — just out-everything,” Belichick added. “We need to find a way to just do everything better. We’re just not performing at a good level right now in any area. So that’s across-the-board.
“We’re still a long way from where we need to be. That’s obvious.”
Belichick intimated that Newton is the Patriots’ quarterback, perhaps, for the immediate future. And even Stidham, with six fourth-quarter pass completions and one interception, has room for development as well.
“I’ve got to place the ball better,” Stidham said of his interception.
“For me, it’s just to come in and come in prepared and to run the called play and try to execute it to the best of my ability. That’s my job. That’s what I’m going to continue to try to do.”
When Newton was signed as a free agent, Stidham went to the bench. And when Newton was a COVID-19 case, Belichick went with Brian Hoyer as the starting QB against Kansas City.
“Those types of things (depth chart) are things I can’t control,” Stidham said. “What I can control is how I prepare — the film that I watch, how prepared I am for that game coming up, that game plan. Regardless of what’s going on around me, that’s what I can control.”
The Patriots mustered 94 rushing yards, nearly not enough to support Newton or Stidham, with Damien Harris running for 58 yards on 10 attempts.
Newton said for him, “It’s simple: play better. (It’s) me not playing good. I just stick to the man in the mirror and I wasn’t good enough. I didn’t — in no way shape or form did I put this team in a position to compete, and that’s inexcusable.”
“We have to execute,” center David Andrews said. “We squandered away opportunities; you can’t do that and win games in this league. We’ve got the tools, but when you don’t execute, it doesn’t matter what you’ve got. We have to hold ourselves accountable, then your group and everyone else. When you don’t execute, when you don’t make the plays when you have to, we have to be better. I don’t think anyone wanted to play that way. We have to take pride in this game, in what you do.”
With his late first-quarter pass interception, his second of the season, Devin McCourty’s 28th career pass interception tied Mike Haynes for sixth on the all-time Patriots career list … “I think the main thing with the Niners is that they are very sound,” Belichick said of the San Francisco defense, ranked No. 5 in the NFC, No. 5 in pass defense (212.7 yards per game). “They know what they’re doing with their scheme up front. They play hard, they’re aggressive and I would say they don’t try to over-complicate things. They try to put the players in a position where they can be aggressive and react. It’s a group that hustles, that plays hard, that’s pretty athletic” … Gunner Olszewski, who had been averaging 25.7 yards on kickoff returns, was one of the lone bright spots with returns of 21, 19 and 15 yards in the first half, 31 and 26 yards in the second … New England is on the road for the next two weekends, Sunday at Buffalo and a Monday Night game in the Meadowlands Nov. 9 against the New York Jets … The 49ers are one of the most penalized teams (36 for 337 yards) in the NFL, and totaled four for 45 yards in the first half, two for 21 yards in the second half. … The Patriots had three penalties against the 49ers and now have an NFL-low of 15 total penalties. The fewest penalties the Patriots have ever had in a 16-game season was 57 in 2008 … The Patriots were at even in the takeaway (seven pass interceptions, three fumble recoveries) and giveaway (six pass interceptions, four lost fumbles) department entering the game — the four pass interceptions being a single-game worst this season … New England had its offensive line virtually intact with the return of Andrews (thumb) at center and right guard Shaq Mason (calf), while rookie Mike Onwenu took over at right tackle. A sixth-round draft pick, Onwenu made his sixth straight start and his first at right tackle. He started two games as a tight end in a tackle-eligible formation, one game at left guard and two games at right guard. He moved to left guard in the third quarter when Joe Thuney went to the sidelines … With TE Devin Asiasi deactivated for the game, third-round draft pick TE Dalton Keene made his NFL debut after being inactive for the first five games. He played on special teams and saw limited action on offense. He caught an 8-yard pass from Cam Newton in the third quarter for his first NFL reception … Former Patriot kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed a potential game-tying 45-yard field goal for the Tennessee Titans in the final minute against Pittsburgh … The most-asked question at Gillette Stadium these days? Not, why were the Patriots favored by 2½ points over San Francisco, but, how smart was Tom Brady to depart the 02035 district for Tampa Bay?
