FOXBORO — Unlike years past, opposing defenses are not afraid of the New England Patriots’ passing game. It’s why 10 of the 12 opposing defenses the Patriots have played this season have played Tom Brady and his receivers in man-to-man coverage.
“It’s like anything, if you hurt it, they play less of it,” Brady said during his press conference Friday at Gillette Stadium. If you don’t hurt it, they play more of it. That’s like what any smart team does.”
The Patriots have clearly not ‘hurt’ opponents’ man-to-man defenses so far.
“It’s kind of just where we’re at,” the 42-year-old quarterback said. “So, we’ve added some players late, and guys are coming back from injury and so forth. I’ve said this before. Like every team in the league, there’s no excuses. It’s, did you win or did you not? I mean, at the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to. So, we’re trying to score more points than them, and teams that are good in all three phases are tough to beat. And we want to be one of those teams.”
Patriots remain without kicker
The Patriots still don’t officially have a kicker on their 53-man roster. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that the team was expected to re-sign Nick Folk. However, when Belichick was asked if the Patriots had any announcement to make, the tight-lipped coach simply said, “Nope.”
Folk missed last week because of an appendectomy, but a return would mean he is healthy.
As for the Patriots preparing for the Chiefs without a kicker on their roster, Belichick said, “We’ll see how it goes. We’ll just have to see how it goes. Go with who we got or, I don’t know, see how it goes.”
Defending the pass-catching Kelce
Belichick said Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce probably has as big of a route tree as any player in the NFL. The team’s leader in receptions (68) and receiving yards (923) can run every tight end route, along with every receiver out. It’s what makes him so tough to defend, and certainly makes him a key to Sunday’s game.
“He’s one of the best receivers in the league,” Belichick said. “You can put him up against any receiver in the league and statistically he’ll match up with anybody you want to put him against, basically, over the last five years. So, you can call him (tight end or receiver) whatever you want to call him.”
Offense could use Sanu’s production
Receiver Mohamed Sanu has not had the most influential impact since being acquired by the Patriots before the trade deadline. Sanu has 17 receptions for 122 yards and one receiving touchdown in four games.
While a major part of that could be attributed to the ankle injury he suffered on a punt return during a Week 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Sanu’s health and limited production has been one of many reasons the offense has struggled.
Belichick, however, still has high hopes for Sanu.
“Each week there’s building blocks and you can add some things or repeat things that have come up in previous weeks to improve the execution on him and communication,” Belichick said. “We’ve made a lot of progress – definitely headed in the right direction. We’re definitely not there yet either, but we’re gaining ground.
“He’s been in a couple different systems than what we run, so there’s some carryover but there’s a lot of new things, too,” Belichick added. “He’s a smart kid, he’s experienced, he’s played a lot of football, so a lot of the concepts he’s dealt with before — terminology and the nomenclature. The way it’s presented might be a little bit different, but he can get it. That’s not really a problem.”
Sanu told reporters on Friday he feels “pretty good” going into Sunday, which would be his fifth game with the team.
