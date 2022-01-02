FOXBORO — Three hours before kickoff, Trevor Lawrence strode along the sideline at Gillette Stadium Sunday, stopped at the 50-yard line and proceeded to walk to midfield, stopping at the Patriots’ crown to view his surroundings and the six Super Bowl championship flags.
It was a welcome-to-Foxboro moment for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 6-foot-6 rookie QB out of Clemson, the heralded first-round draft pick to hopefully lead his team to prosperity.
Instead of a frost- and ice-encrusted New England winter field, Lawrence was enshrouded in a Nantucket fog.
Lawrence has recorded 3,418 passing yards and rushed for 317 yards thus far this season. He joins Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray as the only quarterbacks in the NFL with at least 3,000 passing yards and 300-plus rushing yards this season. Lawrence’s 336 completions and yards are single-season Jags’ rookie records.
“People look at the final score, look at the stats, look at all those things, but when you are in the game, you see how close it is,” Lawrence said. “How small the margin is, and it can get away from you fast. Especially in this league, momentum is huge.
“Their offense had a lot of momentum early, scored on the first consecutive possessions. For us, we were driving the ball, and then, the turnover — the interception off the tipped ball, can’t do much there for me,” Lawrence said of the first of his three interceptions. “We get the ball back, start going on another drive, and I throw one to J.C. Jackson. That situational football is where they got momentum.”
Lawrence was just 9-for-13 passing for 128 yards in the first half, 8-for-14 for 65 yards in the second half.
I’ve learned a lot,” Lawrence said of his first NFL season, noting Mac Jones down the hall. “I’ve learned just to keep your head down, keep working. And I’ve also learned about how small the margin is. It looks like it’s big after the game, but really, there’s plays here and there. The game is so mental on this level, and the teams that are really good and play together are all on the same page, and they’re super-prepared.”
Patriots’ QB Mac Jones ranks second to Lawrence in completions (332), but moved ahead of him in yards (3,540). “Big arm, really strong arm,” Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick said of Lawrence. “He can whip the ball, can make all the throws. He does a good job of spreading the ball around, he uses all of his receivers. Mixing in different varieties of passes: quick throws, moving pocket throws, deep balls, third-down conversions, red-area plays — he’s pretty good at all of them” …
- Jones’ TD pass to Jakobi Meyers with 48 seconds left until halftime was his 20th six-point toss of the season, a single-season record, surpassing the rookie record set by Jim Plunkett (’71). “From day one, we came here with goals,” Meyers said of Jones’ development. “Even when we were losing, we knew we were a good team. We had that look-ourselves-in-the-mirror moment, we played the best possible football that we could.”
Jones was looking to bounce back from two-pass-interception games against the Bills (14-for-32 passing) and the Colts (26-for-45 passing), having totaled 444 passing yards in those two games. “We’re trying to play for as long as we can, I realize what we’re playing for, we want to finish strong and deal with what we have in the future. The past couple of weeks, my ball security hasn’t been very good. It doesn’t have a lot to do with the other team. We just have to focus on what we’re supposed to do and how we can do it better.” ...
- Damien Harris’s first two TDs, on runs of two and seven yards, gave him 14 TDs on the season, tied with Curtis Martin (’95 and ’96) for No. 2 on the all-time single-season list behind LaGarrette Blount (18 in ’16). Harris moved to within 108 yards of 1,000 rushing yards on the season, having a career-best 892 yards. “There are so many great guys, great men on top of being great football players,” Harris said of the Patriots’ locker room. “You see how much we appreciate each other.” ...
- Belichick on the value of North Attleboro’s Ivan Fears, the Patriots’ running backs coach: “He really is the ultimate team player, one of the most unselfish people I’ve ever known,” Belichick said. “He’s totally committed to the team, loves football, coaching football, helping the team in any way. He’s always done a great job for our offensive coordinators (Charlie Weis, Josh McDaniels, Bill O’Brien), always done whatever I’ve asked him to do.” ...
- The Patriots strengthened themselves defensively with linebackers Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Brandon King and Josh Uche all being activated off of the COVID-19 list. Judon said afterward, “I felt very prepared, all the Zoom calls and meetings — that’s all you can do. I’m a football player, and if we have a game, I want to play. I kind
of ran a little bit, but not get my heart rate up. You’re try
- ing to relax your body — it’s still a lot of unknowns.” ...
- Among the New England inactives were wide receivers Nelson Agholor (concussion) and N’Keal Harry (coach’s decision, with 12 catches on 21 targets for the season). In Harry’s absence, Kristian Wilkerson had his welcome-to-the-NFL moment with two TD catches from Jones. He was originally signed by the Titans out of Southeast Missouri State in May of 2020, released and then signed to the Patriots’ practice squad that September. He was released by New England in August and then signed to the practice squad a week later. “I was ready to go, I was prepared all year for this,” Wilkerson said.
- “There’s just a standard here — I came here to help the team, it doesn’t matter if it’s catching or blocking, just trying to help the team win. You’ve got to be on top of your game and know what you’re doing out there.” ...
“It was great to play from ahead instead of playing from behind and being down 20-0 and all that,” Belichick said, after notching his 20th 10-win season. “It’s flattering, but again, it’s really the players. Players win games. When you have good players, they can go out and win games for you; I’ve been lucky.” ...
Jacksonville has lost eight straight games, scoring more than two TDs once in that stretch. The Jags ranked No. 15 in the AFC on offense, No. 26 in the NFL, while ranking No. 10 on defense (353.2 yards), No. 20 in the NFL. Jacksonville’s best weapon offensively, RB James Robinson (767 yards, eight TDs), was lost with a torn Achilles tendon suffered last week...
Jacksonville coach Darrell Bevell said in view of players in COVID protocol, ”I don’t know what it ended up; 20-something guys that we had on the COVID list. We had a lot of different guys playing and guys were getting different opportunities. A lot of these guys have fought really hard their careers to be able to get this moment. It’s not an easy situation for anybody. It’s been a rough week, but other teams have had these challenges. Some of the guys fought back hard to be able to get back. Some of them weren’t at full health even as they’re playing, but they wanted to be out there.”
