FOXBORO — The New England Patriots had fewer total yards than the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday while averaging less yards per play than the Cowboys and trailed minimally in time of possession.
The biggest advantage in the Patriots’ 13-9 victory though? The Bill Belichick-led special teams.
New England special-teams captain Matthew Slater’s strong rush against Dallas linebacker Joe Thomas led to the Patriots’ third blocked punt of the season late in the first quarter. The punt, which was taken at the Dallas 20, bounced high in the air before Jonathan Jones recovered the bouncing ball. It was a game-changing play.
“Yeah, probably the difference in the game, really, when you come right down to it,” Belichick said. “I thought that (special teams coach) Joe Judge and Cam (Achord), we had a real aggressive approach in the kicking game today, and we were trying to challenge the ball handling and I thought we did a good job of that. Forced some tough catches with their specialists, and the blocked punt obviously was a huge field-position play. Enabled us to play from ahead, and that was a good thing.”
With the weather playing a factor, the Patriots clearly won the field position battle as the Cowboys were riddled with special teams’ miscues. Dallas had one muffed kick in the first quarter that resulted in them starting a drive on its own 17 yard line; had another muffed kick in the second quarter that resulted in the drive starting at the 30; and a muffed kick in the fourth quarter, trailing 13-6, which resulted in Dallas starting its drive at its own 11 yard line.
“The wind and the weather was a factor,” Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “Again, we didn’t handle the ball quite well enough in those situations and didn’t put ourselves in favorable enough field position.”
Rookie receivers step up
The Patriots did not play their most complete offensive game. And while there is a combination of factors that played a role, the fact they were without receivers Phillip Dorsett and Mohamed Sanu, along with a clearly injured Julian Edelman, made a tough task even tougher.
But with the Patriots forced to rely on two rookies, they produced. First-round pick N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers each made plays when it mattered.
Harry’s lone catch (on four targets) was the first touchdown of his career and ultimately the lone touchdown in the game. Meyers finished with four receptions on nine targets for 74 yards.
“They played a lot of plays and I’m proud of those two,” quarterback Tom Brady said. “They put a lot of effort in this week and they’re making improvements, and it was great to see. They both came through with some big plays for us —we needed it— and did a great job.”
Brady specifically noted the back-shoulder throw to Harry, which went for a 10-yard touchdown and gave the Patriots a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. It was the second play on the scoring drive as the Patriots made the most of solid field position as they started the possession on the Dallas 12 yard line after the a blocked punt by Slater.
“He made a great catch,” Brady said of Harry. That was a great play. That was awesome. That’s what we need.”
Fellow receiver Julian Edelman (eight catches, 93 yards) appreciated the help from Harry and Meyers as well.
“It was great. Jakobi made some really great plays, which he does in practice. N’Keal made that same play in practice,” Edelman said. “It was good to see them go out and translate practice into the game and get some confidence. That’s not easy for a young group like that.”
Belichick singles out Cannon
Right tackle Marcus Cannon was on the injury report at the end of the week due to illness. He did not take part in the pre-game routine as a way to stay inside longer. But Cannon was active and went up against a tough Dallas defensive line. It earned him some praise from Belichick after the game.
“I’ll just say one final thing then in closing that one of the real top efforts today would have to go to Marcus Cannon,” Belichick said. “Marcus was, three days, just feeling under-the-weather. I honestly didn’t expect him to play today.
“We talked before the game and he felt like he’d be able to work through it, so we tried to help him out a little bit there at the half. But, I would say overall, it was one of the top efforts I’ve seen.”
“For a guy who just barely had enough strength to put on his uniform, went out there and played against multiple good football players. But certainly with (DeMarcus) Lawrence and (Michael) Bennett playing over there, I thought he played very, very competitively. Played tough, and is the kind of leadership and toughness that we have on this team, so that was a great job by Marcus,” Belichick said.
