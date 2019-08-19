FOXBORO -- According to multiple league reports, Patriots punter Ryan Allen, the team's punter for the past six seasons, has been told by the team that he will no longer be part of the Patriots moving forward.
Allen, 29, has been part of three Super Bowl champions.
With Allen's departure, fifth-round draft pick Jake Bailey out of Stanford appears to have won the job. Bailey would be the team's first full-time righty punter since 2006.
Saubert blends in
The New England Patriots' newly acquired tight end Eric Saubert admitted he was caught off-guard a bit when the Patriots traded for him from the Atlanta Falcons last week.
“I didn’t really see it coming, but it’s the nature of this business,” Saubert told reporters on Monday at Gillette Stadium. “I’m here now, so I’ll put my best foot forward and focus on contributing for this team.”
Saubert said he hopes to contribute in any way possible for the Patriots this season, saying he takes a lot of pride in his blocking duties as a tight end, which was a focal point for the team last season.
“Basically, I’ll do anything for this team that they ask me to do,” Saubert said. “Catch passes, block, be that wide tight end, special teams. That’s a big part of what I do. So, anything they need me to do, I’ll be there.”
It was quite a week for Saubert, who was acquired by the Patriots on Tuesday and traveled to joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday and Thursday before Saturday’s preseason game. He caught one of the two passes thrown his way for 10 yards in the Patriots' 22-17 victory.
“It’s been good,” Saubert said. “Guys have accepted me pretty cleanly. It’s just been a lot of work putting in, trying to catch up, learn the offense. That’s been my main focus thus far. I’m still trying to do that, still trying to catch up so I can contribute any way they need me to. Anytime you switch a team like this, catching up is the first thing that you need to do.”
The 25-year-old Saubert will compete for a roster spot along with fellow tight ends Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse, Lance Kendricks, Ryan Izzo, Stephen Anderson and Andrew Beck.
Edelman rejoins
Julian Edelman practiced in full pads for the first time this preseason on Monday, returning from a broken thumb. Edelman appears to be coming off the Non-Football Injury List right on schedule.
Receivers Maurice Harris, Phillip Dorsett and N’Keal Harry also were spotted in uniform after being sidelined during joint practices in Nashville, while LaCosse was also in uniform.
Receiver Josh Gordon was present for practice despite not wearing pads, while edge rushers Shilique Calhoun and Derek Rivers were not spotted after both left Saturday’s game early with injuries.
Brady’s status uncertain for Thursday
It’s not yet known if quarterback Tom Brady will get any snaps during the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night. It will be the first of two consecutive preseason games on Route 1.
“As always, we’ll do what’s best for the football team -- for each player, and for the team,” Belichick said when asked about the signal-caller’s status for Thursday night.
