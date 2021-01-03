FOXBORO -- Jakobi Meyers was more happy for Cam Newton than he was for throwing his second touchdown pass of the season.
“I just had to give him a good ball,” Meyers said of his third-quarter TD toss to Newton. “I was ready for it, once they called it, I knew what time it was,” Meyers said of the scenario, resulting in a 19-yard scoring play to tie the score at 14-all against the New York Jets.
“That’s something I won’t forget. It was a pretty special moment to throw him a TD pass, that full-circle kind of moment. I knew that am was pretty much bigger than everybody in their secondary. As long as he didn’t get hit by anybody, I’d give him a chance. All I had to do was put the ball in the sky.”
A one-time QB in high school and college (North Carolina State), “It was always a dream to be playing quarterback in the first place,” Meyers added. He threw a similar TD pass against the Ravens and is a perfect 2-for-2 passing on the season.
“If you saw the weather (snow showers), it was starting to get a little weird out there,” Meyers said. “It tells me that they (Patriots’ coaching staff) believe in me a lot. The Ravens game, it caught me off-guard. They are the ones that call the plays. You can’t go out there and call the plays for yourself. So for them to put the ball in my hands and give me opportunities, it means a lot.”
Odds and ends
“He’s been great to work with, he’s a very smart football player,” Bill Belichick said of LB Adrian Phillips (team-best 106 tackles), who was sidelined in the first quarter with a hip bruise. “He’s got good instincts, he’s able to do a lot of different things for us, both defensively and in the kicking game. He’s been a very valuable player. I’m excited to continue to work with him, I think he will help us. He’s very team-oriented, good communicator, again understands concepts and understands multiple positions and roles within the defense and within the special-teams unit” …
Four plays into the Jets’ first series, Phillips suffered a hip bruise and was never to play another down again for the Patriots this season. The Patriots’ ranks of linebackers was already further depleted with Josh Uche (foot), Anfernee Jennings (shoulder) and Terez Hall (ankle) being on the inactive list …
Second-year LB Chase Winovich set the tone for the Patriot LB corps. He deflected a third-down Sam Darnold pass on the Jets’ first series of the game, created a nine-yard QB sack (No. 4½ of the season), driving Darnold to the ground at the Jets’ 40-yard line to end New York’s second offensive series; and then had another QB sack for eight lost Jet yards to the New York 20 in the second quarter. The Patriots allowed the Jets to cross midfield just twice on six second-half series. Winovich finished with six tackles and three QB pressures, while Ja’Whuan Bentley was in on a team-best seven tackles …
DB J.C. Jackson plucked off his NFL-best ninth pass interception of the season late in the third quarter to spark two straight Patriot TDs. Jackson’s 11 takeaways (also two fumble recoveries) is the second-best in Patriots’ history behind Ron Hall (13 in 1964), and his nine aerial thefts are the most by a Patriot since Asante Samuel had 10 in 2006. “Like I always say, I just see the ball and make plays on the ball. I'm a ball hawk,” said Jackson. “That's what I get paid to do. I feel like I could have had more than that. But that's a hell of a season, to have nine picks” …
The Jets and Darnold were ranked dead last in the NFL in average yards per game (275) and passing yards (170.5). The Patriots stopped the Jets cold on their first three offensive series, but then allowed New York to complete an 80-yard, 10-play drive for the game-tying TD in the final two minutes of the first half, and then allowed New York to ramble 75 yards on seven plays to start the second half for the go-ahead TD …
“You talk about character and building all these things that the Patriots are built on, and it's a lot easier to do that when you have all the 10-win seasons, you're in the playoffs every year,” veteran CB Devin McCourty said. “I think it showed a lot for these guys and I think it'll mean a lot going forward for a lot of these young guys. Hopefully they'll always remember this year, what we went through, what the coaching went through” …
Darnold, the Jets QB, has played in only three games against the Patriots, missing three due to injury. Darnold suffered six interceptions and lost two fumbles in those, while completing 23 passes for 266 yards in the 2020 season finale. “ I’m not going to do that right now,” Darnold said of his future. “I’m living in the moment and I’m not going to deal with what if this happens, what if that happens. I think I’m going to live in the moment, talk to some of my teammates and coaches after the tough loss and go about it that way. But I think whether I stay, whether I leave, whatever happens, I’ll deal with it when it comes. I didn’t play well enough this year.”
Would Darnold join his head coach Adam Gase as the next step for rejuvenating the offense of the New England Patriots next season? Listening to Bill Belichick, "I think he’s (Darnold) got the ability to make all the throws. He can throw a ball down the field and intermediate throws,” said the Patriots’ coach, who may be looking for a Cam Newton replacement. “There are plenty of examples of him going through a read progression, a 1-2-3 type of progression, high to low, outside to inside, man to zone, from one side of the field to the other based on what the coverages is, blitzes, so forth. He’s shown the ability to do everything. “The consistency has looked better in recent weeks. He’s an athletic guy that has great size, big arm, is hard to tackle in the pocket. He was a good prospect and he’s been well-coached. I know he’s getting good coaching and has a good system that works through the quarterback" …
Patriot RB James White has more receptions (364), receiving yards (3,161) and receiving TDs (25) than any other running back in the NFL since 2015 …
The Patriots lead the series 69-54-1, 37-25-1 in home games in New England. New England has won 10 straight games against the Jets and five straight series sweeps …
The Patriots scored more than 21 points for the first time in four games, and just the second over the eight games. New England ranked only 29th in the NFL in yards per game (322) but the Jets were dead last (275), including last in passing yards (170.5) …
New England is one of the least-penalized teams in the NFL (62 for 534 yards) while the Jets are one of the most-penalized (101 for 952 yards)…
Gase, with two seasons left on his contract as Jets coach, continued to shy away from conjecture that he will join the Patriots’ staff as a QB coach, having worked with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as an assistant in 1999 on Nick Saban’s staff at Michigan State. ” I don’t know. I’m not going to predict anything,” Gase said of meeting with GM Chris Johnson. “ I respect that whole (Patriots’ coaching) group. Working for Josh (McDaniels in Denver), just kind of being under him and learning a lot of things, the way that they did things in 2009, 2010. I know that things have evolved since then” …
On the offensive line, with David Andrews and Shaq Mason out, Jermaine Eluemunor started at RT instead of LT and Justin Herron started at LT with James Ferentz at C. After Herron (ankle) went out, Korey Cunningham went in at LT …
The Jets were 4½ point underdogs, the lowest spread in 10 years. The Jets were 20½ point underdogs for the Sept. 2019 game, a 30-14 loss.
