FOXBORO — New England Patriots' linebacker Elandon Roberts was thought to be on the list of possible players to be released or traded as training camp was coming to a close.
On Wednesday, Roberts was announced as one of seven New England Patriots' team captains in the week leading up to the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.
Roberts is a first-year captain, voted on by the players. He joins Tom Brady, James White, Dont’a Hightower, David Andrews, Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty in the leadership roles.
“It was a great feeling,” Roberts said on Friday. “It was very humbling, I’m definitely honored.”
Roberts is going into his fourth season with the Patriots.
“From Morgan State to Houston to here, he wasn’t a highly recognized player when we drafted him,” coach Bill Belichick said of Roberts. “But, he’s one of the most unselfish players that we have on our team. He’s also one of the toughest players on the team… One of the smartest players, too.”
The Patriot linebacker recorded 65 tackles (six for loss) and one sack as he played in 16 games with 11 starts in 2018. He’s played in 44 games with 30 starts during the past three years.
“His intelligence, his awareness and how hard he studies the game of football is very important to him,” Belichick said. “That’s reflected in the way he approaches it and the way he plays it… Just as a teammate, I’m sure the players voted for him because of his toughness, his unselfishness, his dependability. Really his willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team win. You can’t ask for any more than that.”
The willingness to grow has been something that teammates admire from Roberts. And continued growth will go a long way for the linebacking corps, along with Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and fellow captain Hightower.
“I feel like from my rookie year until now, there’s a lot of growing,” Roberts said. “I’m trying to be a better Elandon each day.”
Karras to start at center
Ted Karras has quite an opportunity infront of him as he heads into his fourth season, and the final year on his rookie deal. Karras will be the starting center for the Patriots come Sunday, and perhaps the remained of the season.
It was far from the definitive plan for Patriots, but became much like as the team released recently-acquired center Russ Bodine on Friday. The Patriots traded for Bodine last week, following the news of starting center David Andrews being hospitalized with a blood clot in his lungs. Bodine was thought to be the long-term starter for the team this season. That will now be the case, and Karras with be the man.
“Ted (Karras) is one of our most consistent players,” Belichick said Friday. “He’s very alert, takes everything in, works really hard. He continues to do that. His day-to-day performance inside the walls of our building, and out on the field, is very consistent. Gives you his best every single day. You’ll never get less than that from him.”
With the Patriots releasing Bodine, they resigned center/guard James Ferentz on Friday. Ferentz was released by the Patriots as they made their 53-man roster cut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.