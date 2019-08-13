FOXBORO— It was a fun experiment, but it never really found a leg. Now, the run has come to an end for New England Patriots quarterback-turned-receiver Danny Etling.
Etling was cut by the Patriots on Tuesday, providing the roster spot needed in order for New England to make room for newly-acquired tight end Eric Saubert.
With the Patriots drafting Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round, Etling was downgraded to fourth on the depth chart behind starter Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer and Stidham.
In hopes to continue to fight for a roster spot, Etling practiced with special teams during the spring and was among the mix at receivers as training camp began this summer.
He received praise from teammates for his team-first attitude as he continued his pursuit, but Etling played only two plays on offense in the Patriots’ preseason opener against Detroit and had among his worst practices of the summer on Monday.
Saubert, the tight end that the Patriots acquired from the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round compensatory pick on Monday, was at practice on Tuesday and wore No. 48.
Andrews looking forward to joint practices
The Patriots traveled to Nashville on Tuesday night in preparation for their second straight week of joint practices against the Tennessee Titans.
Center David Andrews was among those Patriots looking forward to the opportunity.
“It’s just a great opportunity to go compete,” Andrews said. “It’s going to be a tough week down there. They’re going to be ready to go. They’ve got a good football team. They’re tough, they’re physical, they’re very disciplined, so it’s going to be a big challenge for us. Two days to go compete and then go and play in the game.”
It’s a chance to build, both on the field and bonds with teammates.
“You’re not playing against your defense anymore. You’re playing against their defense and it’s more of that game rhythm,” Andrews said. “You come off the field, ‘Alright, here’s what they did that last series.’ So, you get kind of in this game flow a little bit and start really bonding. “
We’re cheering for our defense when they make plays, they’re cheering for us when we make plays,” he added. “That doesn’t really happen when we’re out here going against each other. It’s always great to go to really start forming that team and that camaraderie.”
WR Harry not in attendance for second day
First-round draft pick N’Keal Harry was not in attendance for the second consecutive practice on Tuesday, the final open-to-the-public practice of training camp.
Harry left Thursday’s preseason game in Detroit early after two receptions for 36 yards in three total offensive snaps. According to The Boston Globe, Harry’s injury is “very minor.”
Harry came up limping on Thursday after get got tangled up with a defender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.