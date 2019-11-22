FOXBORO — Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia expects left tackle Isaiah Wynn to start on Sunday when the New England Patriots host the Dallas Cowboys.
Wynn is eligible to play for the first time since being on the field for just 12 snaps in Week Two of the season. A turf toe injury resulted in Wynn being placed on injured reserve for eight weeks.
“Right now, what we’re seeing is a guy who’s completely healthy, stronger than he’s been,” Scarnecchia said Friday. “We thought he was a good player when we went into the season. We think even that much more of him now. We think we’ve got a guy who’s completely healthy.”
Wynn has played just two games in his career, but despite the minimal NFL experience, the Patriots seem confident in Wynn. Coach Bill Belichick said he had been working with the scout team over the last two weeks, as he was able to return to practice two weeks prior to his first eligible game.
“Isaiah always works hard,” Belichick said during his press conference on Friday. “He did a lot of scout team work to get his timing back and all that, so working against the defense. So, he works hard. He’s always ready to go.”
Even Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett praised Wynn on a conference call on Wednesday saying that Wynn will be “a good player for a long time.”
Wynn will likely replace left tackle Marshall Newhouse, who has drawn some concern from those outside the building regarding his ability to protect quarterback Tom Brady’s blindside. Scarnecchia seemed content with Newhouse’s performance.
“I think Marshall (Newhouse) has done everything we could ask for him to do,” Scarnecchia said. “He came off the streets and started. What do you want me to do? I think the guy has done as good as he could possibly do and given us everything he’s got.”
Injury report
Quarterback Tom Brady is among an extensive, 12-man list of players questionable for the Patriots. Brady was limited for the first time this week on Friday due to a right elbow injury, but ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Brady will play on Sunday. Other questionable players include Julian Edelman (shoulder), Mohomed Sanu (ankle), Matthew Slater (hamstring), John Simon (elbow), Jason McCourty (groin), Marcus Cannon (illness), Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), Patrick Chung (heel/chest), Phillip Dorsett (concussion), Nate Eber (ankle/back) and Damien Harris (hamstring).
For the Cowboys, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss a second game because of lingering issues from a neck injury he sustained last month against the Eagles.
Vander Esch was ruled out after experiencing discomfort, and doctors determined following an MRI on Thursday that he would miss at least Sunday’s game.
Listed as questionable were linebacker Joe Thomas and safety Donovan Wilson (illness) and guard Connor Williams (knee).
Winning all that matters to RB coach Fears
Running backs coach Ivan Fears understands the Patriots’ offense has not been perfect. And neither has the running game. But has that caused frustration for Fears?
“We’re 9-1. No,” Fears told the media on Friday. He added, “Hell, yeah,” when asked if winning was all that matters and then continued to put it into perspective.
“C’mon, guys. What do you think? If we were saying we’re 3-6 right now, what would it be like? Rushing for 2,000 yards at this point. It wouldn’t be worth (expletive), would it? No. No, c’mon. What counts is what happens with the scoreboard when it’s all said and done. The rest of that stuff, yeah, it sounds good, it’s really good, we’d really like it to be there because it’s for the guys, they deserve it. The production, the stats, all of that (expletive) is great. When you finally walk off that field, what really matters is what the final score is. And that’s all that really matters.”
“Everybody knows you run the ball better, you throw the ball, all of the little things, they help you get that ‘W’,” Fears said. “But when it’s all said and done, you gotta get that ‘W’. And that’s where we are. That’s where our mindset is.”
Judge weighs in on Harry
Patriots wide receivers and special teams coach Joe Judge is optimistic with the development of rookie first-round receiver N’Keal Harry, who is likely to play in his second NFL game on Sunday.
“N’Keal is competing as hard as he can right now. He missed a lot of ball from his injury to when he came back. He’s getting better every day. His sole focus is progressing every day, and he’s doing that. And that’s, everyday you’ll be happy the guy comes out gives you 100 percent and takes a step forward.”
Harry, of course, has had his development slightly delayed already after spending the first eight weeks of the season on injured reserve. But Judge, again, is confident he is coming around.
“The biggest thing you miss when you’re on IR, especially when you’re a rookie, is the day in day out practice repetitions with the team. You can’t be with the team, you can’t be doing competitive reps. So, while you’re picking up on the concepts, and the offense and the rules and adjustments, that’s different than going 100 miles an hour and having to carry those adjustments full speed. Or learning exactly where the ball is going to be on a specific route.
“It’s just timing,” Judge added. “It’s a feel for the speed of the game and it’s just getting used to it. No rookie plays as good at the beginning of the season as they will at the end of the season and when you miss a chunk at the beginning, there’s going to be a catching up process to it. But he’s working hard every day and making steps in the right direction.”
