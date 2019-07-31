FOXBORO — New England Patriots fans may want to start affiliating themselves with 6-foot-9, 325-pound mountain of a man, Dan Skipper.
Skipper has been trusted to protect quarterback Tom Brady’s blindside each of the past three training camp practices, including Wednesday’s fully-padded practice.
Skipper took first-team reps with right tackle Marcus Cannon, right guard Shaq Mason, a mixture of David Andrews and Ted Karras at center and left guard Joe Thuney.
New England’s 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn was working out with the third team offensive line during team drills. Wynn was thought to be who the Patriots wanted to fill the hole at left tackle, but he has yet to cement himself in that spot.
“Everyone is out here working hard,” Skipper said. “It’s the NFL, it’s your job to work hard. So, by the time you get out here, it’s time to get rolling. And if you’re not ready, in shape, then obviously that’s going to put you behind. It’s about showing up each day and getting better.”
Skipper was signed to the Patriots practice squad in January 2019, but he was never activated during the team’s Super Bowl run. Skipper has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos practice squads although he has played just one NFL game with the Lions in 2017.
“Last year, I was shown the culture,” Skipper said. “But now it’s this year. I’ve got to figure out what to do this year and get going and get moving on.”
Skipper played his college football at the University of Arkansas. He appeared in 51 games with 47 straight starts for the Razorbacks and earned All-SEC honors twice in his career. During his college playing days, Skipper started games at left tackle, right tackle and left guard.
Skipper acknowledged the string of success the Patriots have had at left tackle, including last year with fellow mountain of a man in Trent Brown, who cashed in on a lucrative deal with the Oakland Raiders this off season.
“I mean, all those guys that have been here have done the work and got to the point there at,” Skipper said. “Now it’s my job to go in and get better, take the coaching and day-by-day, take it one play at a time.”
Berrios’ stock is dropping
Wide receiver Braxton Berrios, the Patriots’ 2018 sixth-round pick, has had a tough run so far in training camp and that trend continued on Wednesday.
Berrios did not have a catch in his three 1-on-1 opportunities and dropped a pass from Brady during team drills.
Berrios has had a tough time creating separation against New England defensive backs while fellow receivers like the undrafted Jakobi Meyers and Maurice Harris have both had a handful of highlights through training camp.
Pats in the mix for Pro Bowl tackle?
The Washington Redskins are reportedly in the midst of trade discussions for offensive tackle Trent Williams and there’s a suspicion around the league the Patriots could be in the mix.
Williams would surely solidify the left tackle spot still in question for the Patriots. Williams, 31, has made seven consecutive Pro Bowls.
At this point, however, the Patriots cannot afford Williams. who has two years left on his dea. Williams has a $11 million base salary this year while the Patriots have just under $7.5 million left in cap space. Likely, it would take more than just an extension for Brady, too.
