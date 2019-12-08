FOXBORO — With the New England Patriots’ offense struggling to put drives together and the defense starting to settle in following a one-sided first half, it was the special teams yet again which flipped the momentum at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Special team veteran Nate Ebner rushed up the middle and blocked a Kansas City punt, which ultimately bounced out of bounds and gave the Patriots’ offense the ball back at the Kansas City 19 yard line. It took just two plays for running back Brandon Bolden to get into the end zone on a 10-yard run. The score cut the Patriots’ deficit to 10 points.
It was a momentum-changing play, but not a result-changing one as the Patriots fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-16 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday for their second consecutive loss.
“It was just a good situation for us to get some pressure,” Ebner said of the blocked punt. “The coaches had a good scheme this week and everybody put a lot of pressure on them. I just got a little gap. We take pride in every aspects of special teams. Whenever we get an opportunity to go out and execute something we worked on all week we try to take advantage of it.”
Ebner’s punt block was the unit’s fourth of the season.
“That’s a huge play by Nate (Ebner),” special teams captain Matthew Slater said. “It’s something that we worked on all week. We felt good about it and we took advantage of the matchup and Nate executed it perfectly. You can’t really get too excited about it unfortunately, because we didn’t get the result we wanted.”
Patriots hear the boos
Late in the first half, with the Patriots offense failing to sustain drives, the unhappy boo birds came out. And at this point they weren’t directed at the game officials, but quarterback Tom Brady and the New England offense. Those same boos followed the team into the half as well, trailing 20-7.
“Yea, you hear cheers, you hear boos. That’s part of being in sports,” Brady said afterwards. “(We) tried to go in and play better, basically.”
Coach Bill Belichick asked if he had any reaction to the unfamiliar sound as well.
“No, we’re just trying to win games.”
Brady says Pats ‘trying to figure out what works’
With three regular-season games left, the Patriots offense is still looking for answers. New England recorded just 278 yards against Kansas City. It was their second lowest output of the season with the only one less coming against the Buffalo Bills.
“I mean, I think we’re just trying to figure out what works,” Brady said. “So, I think you have an idea and then you see how the game unfolds and then you’ve got to make some adjustments.
“So, we tried to make some adjustments there in the second half. They threw a lot of different defenses at us, some we handled pretty good, others we didn’t. It was a good game by them (Kansas City).”
Defense buckles down in second half
The Patriots defense limited the Chiefs to just 97 yards of offense in the second half. They limited the big plays with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for just 57 yards after the intermission.
“We were playing aggressive,” cornerback Stephon Gilmore said of the difference. “We got a feel for what they were doing and we started playing more aggressive.”
Playoff picture taking shape
It was a rough five-game stretch with Baltimore, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston and Kansas City. But the 10-3 Patriots conclude that stretch with the No. 2 seed in the AFC trailing only 11-2 Baltimore. The Patriots will need to win their remaining three games (Cincinnati, Buffalo and Miami) in order to stay the No. 2 seed. If they lose one, and 9-4 Kansas City win out the remainder of the season, the Chiefs would earn the No. 2 seed. Both Baltimore and Kansas City now hold the tiebreaker over New England.
