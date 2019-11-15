FOXBORO — Cleveland Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for tearing off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and striking Rudolph in the head with it during the final seconds of Thursday night.
The fallout of the incident was a topic of conversation around the league on Friday, and Gillette Stadium was no different. Before Garrett’s punishment was announced, Patriots coach Bill Belichick spoke about the incident, noting that his team had addressed the situation.
“Well, I mean, every situation’s different,” Belichick said. “There’s no two that are the same. We can go back and look at 50 of these through the years, some type of fighting or ejections or whatever. They’re all a little bit different. I wouldn’t say that it’s – like offside penalties, there’s a lot of – different things happen, different situations, so forth and so on. But yeah, fundamentally, I tell players what we should do in those situations, how we should handle them, and I think they’ve done a good job of it.”
Quarterback Tom Brady said that Belichick uses such examples as teaching moments for the team, reminding them the importance of not throwing punches, not touching the referees and remaining on the sidelines. Receiver Phillip Dorsett echoed what Brady said and added it’s something the Patriots know they cannot take part in.
“We’ve never really been put in a situation like that,” Dorsett said. “I mean, it happens. It’s football, people lose their cool a lot. But I think we preach, obviously, you can’t touch an official, you can’t throw a punch. You can’t do things like that. And we know that because at the end of the day if we do that, we’re hurting our team because you can’t play or you can’t do something. We need everybody, it’s a team sport, so something like that — get suspended and you can’t play — it hurts the team.”
Belichick’s focus on Eagles, not Kaepernick
The Patriots will be one of the NFL teams that attend free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s workout on Saturday in Atlanta. It will likely be Nick Caserio, the team’s director of player personnel, who is in attendance as Belichick and the team travel to Philadelphia. Belichick, however, does not seem to focused on Kaepernick or what he will look like.
“I’m really focused on trying to beat the Eagles,” he said Friday. “That intrigues me a lot right there, is just trying to get our team as well-prepared as possible to go down and play a good football team that’s playing very well, that obviously we didn’t do very well against the last time we played them in a competitive situation. So, that’s really what I’m focused the most on. Not last night’s game, last week’s game, something that happened five years ago, something that happened 10 years ago. I mean, I don’t really think that’s that relevant.”
Players ready to get back after long time off
Various Patriot players echoed Belichick saying they were excited to get back on the game field after what has been a long stretch off for them. The Patriots, of course, are coming off their bye week after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
“It feels likes it’s been a super long time,” receiver Julian Edelman said. “Sometimes the bye week is great and then its kind of like, ‘Let’s get the show on the road. (We’re) sick of being on the practice field and I wanna go play football.’ You know, you sit and have a lot of time to prepare and its almost like, ‘Let’s go.’ It’s definitely awesome that its only one day away, or two days away.”
Belichick remembers games lost more than those won
Quarterback Tom Brady said on WEEI earlier this week that the ‘scar tissue’ is still very much there from the Patriots Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles. Belichick was asked if that game is something that sticks in his mind as well.
“Well, I think you remember those games. I mean, I remember games I lost in high school, I remember games I lost in peewee football, I remember games I lost at the Giants and Cleveland. And I mean, yeah, those games – sure, they stick with you. I mean, you remember some of the wins, but I think the losses stick with you more,” Belichick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.