FOXBORO -- Cam Newton has quickly learned to embrace the “Patriot Way” in his approach to football.
“Losing (to Seattle) wasn’t acceptable to me and a lot of others in this building,” the New England Patriots’ quarterback said after generating 406 yards of offense in a 36-20 victory over the Raiders Sunday.
Newton did energize the Patriots to 158 yards of offense and 13 second-quarter points as the team took a 13-10 halftime lead, and then he guided New England to points on three of their four second-half drives.
“We played three different types of teams, and in each game there has been the 100-percent consistency of you’re going to have the opportunity to win,” Newton said of the expectations throughout the week in practice to emerge victorious, at home or on the road. “There’s an aura when you play as a member of the New England Patriots.”
Newton surpassed Randall Cunningham (4,928 yards) into the No. 2 spot on the NFL’s all-time leader list for rushing yards (4,955) by a quarterback, trailing only Michael Vick (6,109).
“He’s a very energetic guy,” WR Julian Edelman said of Newton, who completed seven of nine second-half passes for 72 yards. “He leads in different ways. It’s just so different without the crowd, the noise. He brings that swag and it trickles off.”
Newton’s 21-yard run to the Raider 19-yard line late in the fourth quarter was his longest run of the game, as he had totaled merely seven yards on his five previous carries.
Newton has the most rushing first downs by a QB in NFL history with 372, and entered the game tied with the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott and the Raiders’ Josh Jacobs with 13 rushes for first downs. Newton has 35 rushing attempts over the first three games, which is on a pace for 200-plus. Newton’s previous high was 139 rushing attempts in 2017, while the NFL record is 176 set last season by Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.
"Being a lot of speculation with the offensive line, those guys really accepted the challenge," Newton said of roster adjustments. "Coach (Belichick) challenged us all from finishing the play, and finishing the play isn't just being penalty-free, it's taking your guy and making sure your guy doesn't make the tackle.
"I think Sony made a couple people miss in the open field, just as well as Burky and those guys. For us to be able to attack and stay on the attack all game, it's something that doesn't just go unnoticed for us."
Newton completed seven of 13 passes in the second quarter, including an 11-yard TD toss to Rex Burkhead, his second TD toss of the season. Newton completed four passes for 44 yards on the 86-yard, 12-play drive that consumed better than five minutes that presented the Patriots with a 10-point lead.
“Our coaches do a great job at the half, laying our a template of what we need to get done,” Edelman said of the 23 second-half points, resulting from 210 yards, 143 of which came on the ground.
Newton was a bit less than resourceful during New England’s first three series of the game, netting 29 yards ,with an 0-for-4 conversion rate on third downs, with the Patriots never venturing beyond their own 37-yard line.
Facing a third-down-and-8 situation, Newton avoided a sack, but his attempt to dump the ball off to rookie tight end Devin Asiasi met with his second interception of the season -- by Johnathan Abram at the Patriots’ 38-yard line resulting in an Oakland lead-grabbing field goal.
“I give Cam credit, give the Patriots credit,” Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden said. “When you hand the ball off and there’s nobody there, it’s a lot more than that (missed assignments). We fumbled the ball in the end zone, we missed a field goal (and committed six penalties), we can’t stop the run in the second half -- there are some issues.”
The Patriots moved LG Joe Thuney to center to replace David Andrews (broken thumb), with rookie Mike Onwenu (Michigan) making his first NFL start at LG. “That was our best combination we had for this game,” coach Bill Belichick said. “He’s (Thuney) a great teammate, we’ve been doing that (interchangeable players).” And Newton chimed in on the error-free exchanges. “We didn’t have no issues, the moment is not too big for ‘Smokin Joe’ (Thuney) to fill in.”
Thuney praised the advice of Andrews and reserve James Ferentz for his tutoring. "Center you usually communicate, you know, with right side, left side. The left guard is mostly talking to the left tackle and center. The guards and tackles, everyone has been locked in all week on the game plan. And everyone’s been on the same page, so they made it a lot easier for me."
The Patriots are 48-9 in regular-season games since 2003 following a loss. New England has lost back-to-back games just nine times since then.
Veteran DL Dietrich Wise was credited with a touchdown, recovering Raider QB Derek Carr’s fumble in the end zone at the 10-minute mark of the fourth quarter, as he and Shilique Calhoun were credited with a seven-yard sack.
"Anytime you can get a turnover, it's a huge opportunity in terms of momentum and helping the team win," LB Chase Winovich said, praising skills coaches Nick Thurman and Joe Kim. "Defenses especially are really taught to go after the opposing team’s, I don’t want to say ball, but try to create turnovers, whether it's a fumble or an interception. Ball disruption, basically. It's definitely a point that is emphasized, but really we're just having fun trying to play fundamentally-sound defense and play technique to the best of our ability."
New England owns the best regular-season record at home (123-23) and overall (142-27) since Gillette Stadium opened in 2002.
With one TD catch, Edelman will tie Wes Welker with 37 six-point receptions, the sixth-most in team history. Edelman has 41 career TD catches overall, 11th best in franchise history, one behind Gino Cappelletti, Larry Garron and Irving Fryar.
The Patriots have an 18-14-1 record with the Raiders in regular-season play, the two franchises being charter members of the AFL. The Raiders last played at Gillette Stadium in 2014.
The Patriots pay a visit to North Attleboro native son Anthony Sherman and the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Kansas City Sunday.
"There is no good pass rush without a good secondary," Devin McCourty said. "That's something consistently we got to work on and it has to be game-in and game-out of doing that. And we'll have a huge test next week with (Patrick) Mahomes’ ability to buy some extra time and them having a lot of skill players who can either go deep or do a great job underneath."
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, the second-year man out of Alabama (24th player drafted overall) is well on pace for his rookie numbers of 1,150 yards and seven TDs, having collected 252 yards and three TDs already. "Fundamentals," Jacobs said of the difference between the Patriots and Raiders. "They are a great team; they converted on all of our turnovers."
Patriot second-year CB Joejuan Williams and zone coverage did a most commendable job defensively on Raider TE Darren Waller, who ranked No. 2 in the NFL last year behind only Kansas City’s Travis Kelce in pass receptions (90) and yards (1,145) by a tight end. Waller was held without a catch through three quarters, finishing with only two for nine yards. “We had opportunities to jam and re-route him,” Belichick said of the shutdown.
Adrian Phillips and Jonathan Jones were each in on seven tackles for the Patriots, while J.C. Jackson was in on six.
