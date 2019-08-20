FOXBORO — What a difference a week makes.
Just a week ago, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was throwing to Dontrelle Inman, Braxton Berrios and fellow undrafted receiver Gunner Olszewski.
On Tuesday, the Patriots made their most recent addition to the receiver’s room — Demaryius Thomas.
A day after New England had Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman practice for the first time this season, Thomas, a first-year Patriot, was taken of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after passing his physical.
Thomas was back on the practice field in both helmet and shells, wearing the same No. 88 that he did with the Denver Broncos. Thomas continues to recover from an Achilles injury.
Edelman and Thomas, of course, are among the list of receivers to take part in practice this week with Josh Gordon on the field for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Unlike the other two, however, Gordon was not it pads or a helmet as he continues to be on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.
Thomas is eight months from from tearing his Achilles in a regular-season game with the Houston Texans in December. The 31-year-old receiver was released two months later and signed with the Patriots in April. Previously this preseason, Thomas had been limited to on-field workouts, conditioning and team meetings.
Thomas caught 59 passes for 677 yards and five touchdowns last year playing in both Houston and Denver. A four-time Pro Bowler, Thomas has five 1,000-yard seasons.
His status for the team’s third preseason game, and the first at Gillette Stadium against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, is still unclear.
Shelton making his mark up front
Danny Shelton was waiting patiently on the other end of the phone. And when he got the call from coach Bill Belichick, he knew “Bill’s opportunity was the right opportunity.”
Shelton decided to rejoin the Patriots on May 20, signing a one-year deal worth just north of $1 million despite minimal guarantees.
“I was pretty happy, man,” Shelton said on Tuesday. “It’s never a great feeling when you’re sitting at home and waiting for a phone call and you see all these other guys get picked up.
“I mean, I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to make another run with these guys.”
Shelton is motivated to make a mark with the team more so than the year prior. He cut weight and is now down to 325, an aspect which he said pleased Belichick.
Shelton is a part of a solid defensive line with Mike Pennel and Lawrence Guy, among others. He has taken a fair share of reps with the first team defense and has certainly stuck out among a strong mix.
“We have just a great amount of competition here, especially at the position,” Shelton said. “We have Mike (Pennel) and David Parry, Nick Thurman is kind of a hybrid. It’s something that I don’t take for granted. It’s an opportunity to get better and at the same time, learn something.”
The Patriots will host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.
It will be their first of two consecutive preseason games at home.
