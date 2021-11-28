FOXBORO — You never notice Nick Folk until he misses a kick.
Folk hasn’t missed too often this season, hitting five field goals Sunday to boost his season total to 31 and three conversion kicks as well in a 36-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium.
In winning game No. 8 on the season, in winning their sixth straight game, and in winning their third game in Foxboro thus far this season, the AFC East division-leading Patriots needed all of Folk’s 18 points in taking a 23-point victory over the Titans in a key outcome for the AFC postseason.
When Folk hit his fifth field goal of the game, a 52-yarder with six minutes left in the game, it was his fifth 50-yard-plus field goal of the season, the first Patriot since Stephen Gostkowski in 2013 to have as many.
“Nick’s really at a very, very high level of understanding the things that surround his position,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “He’s a professional. As a teammate and team member, he’s as good as it gets.
“There are only a few plays that those specialists play in every game,” Belichick added. “The role is the role. They’re not out there all the time. When they’re out there, they’re all critical situations and the role really gets magnified for that particular play.
“Nick’s really the ultimate team player. He’s done whatever we’ve asked him to do. He’s always ready to go, prepared, mentally tough.” Folk entered the weekend ranked No. 1 in the NFL with 26 field goals and contributed three more to that number during the first half against the Titans, from 22, 36 and 44 yards out.
With the Patriots owning a one-point lead and after QB Mac Jones completed two consecutive tosses of 22 and 20 yards to Jakobi Meyers, Folk drilled the 22-year field goal on New England’s first series of the second quarter.
After Titans kicker Randy Bullock — who missed a game-tying conversion kick in the first minute of the second quarter — hit the right post again on a 46-yard field goal attempt, Folk again delivered three points with a 36-yard field goal.
And after safety Kyle Dugger gained possession of a Titans fumble at the New England 32-yard line, Folk finished off another Patriots’ drive with a 44-yard field goal for a 16-6 lead.
“He understands at a very high level,” Belichick added. “His job, his role, and some of the other things that go with his role — the holding, the snapping, placement of kickoffs for kickoff coverage. Things like that. The wind and how it is in different stadiums, what adjustments he needs to make and things like that.”
Folk hit the 30th field goal of the season, the fourth time in his career that he has arrived at that number. with a 28-yarder to finish off New England’s first series of the second half for a 19-13 lead. Then he drilled No. 31 from 52 yards out after J.C. Jackson’s seventh pass interception of the season.
Folk has never led the NFL in field goals, but since 1970 the Patriots have had five players lead the league (Tony Franklin in ’86; Adam Viniateri in ’04 and Stephen Gostkowski in ’08, ’13 and ’14).
“When he was dealing with some stuff in training camp, and wasn’t able to kick, he was really helpful to Quinn (Nordin) and even (Riley) Patterson when he was here the last couple weeks,” Belichick said of a preseason injury.
Folk’s bid for his 30th field goal of the season, a 53-yarder with seven seconds left until halftime. fell short and wide right of the goalpost. Folk is a perfect 7-for-7 on field goals from 20-29 yards out, a perfect 11-for-11 on field goals from 30-39 yards out, and 8-for-8on field goals in the 40-49-yard range.
The only three field goals that Folk has missed this season have been from 50 yards or more; he has misfired on just four conversion kicks.
“Whatever you need him for, whether it’s helping the offense, the defense, or handling his roles out there, he’s always there,” Belichick said of his professionalism. “He’s helpful and very knowledgeable. I’ve learned a lot from Nick Folk.
“You can really count on him, and he’s delivered for us time after time. It’s not easy kicking out there.
“He’s really taught me a lot of little things that, honestly, I hadn’t really thought that much about. Once he pointed them out, I was kind of disappointed in myself that I didn’t put a little more importance on it.”
QUICK KICKS — “I think KB (Kendrick Bourne) brings great energy,” QB Mac Jones said of his connection with the first-year Patriots WR, who caught two TD passes, including a toe-tapping 41-yard trot along the right sideline for a third-quarter TD. “He’s a really hard worker and a great teammate — you can trust a guy like that even when he messes up. Like, he always tries to correct his mistake and fix it and look at it positively.” Belichick has been impressed with what Bourne does after catching the ball, his running. “If you can get the ball to the skill players and they can make yards on their own, that’s a great thing. It’s not all air yards. It can be run-after-catch, breaking a tackle or getting into open space to gain extra yardage” …
Bourne had five catches for 61 yards and professes to believing in the Patriot way of playing “I’m blessed to be here, to improve in different ways,” the former 49er said, citing a block by Jakobi Meyers to set him free on his second TD catch. “When I first came here, I was swinging the ball. Here it’s about securing the ball and executing and emphasize no turnovers. I accepted the challenge” …
Meyers also had five catches for 98 yards. “Other teams can’t get locked in on one thing,” he said of the Patriots’ productivity (five players with at least three catches, and Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson each with 40 rushing yards). We’re started to put a lot of plays together, we keep attacking. I do anything I can to help out” …
J.C. Jackson‘s seventh pass interception of the season was the 24th of his Patriots career, tying him for the No. 9 spot on the all-time list with Ronnie Lippett and Nick Buoniconti. The Patriots lead the NFL with 28. “We just keep focusing on each week and just trying to get better,” Jackson said. “The whole mindset is to keep them (foes) from scoring. We keep believing and move on.”
“We’ve got to get healthy mentally and physically,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said of being without NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. “And get back to playing football how we know how to play it, taking care of the football, playing complementary, knowing the details. A lot of things to improve. It has a lot to do with mental health of dealing with injuries and dealing with things” …
The Titans were shut out on five drives during the second half, and were limited to 142 net yards of offense and seven first downs …
“They (Titans) had to fight for everything,” Patriots captain and safety Devin McCourty said. Tennessee rushed for a season-high 270 yards (131 by Dontrell Hilliard and 109 from D’Onta Foreman), while QB Ryan Tannehill completed just 11 passes for 93 yards. “It was a grind-it-out game,” McCourty said of the Patriots having three second-half takeaways.”We carry that confidence from week to week, it’s about attacking the ball” …
LB Ja’Whuan Bentley (10 tackles, one QB sack), safety Kyle Dugger (nine tackles, one fumble recovery), DL Devon Godchaux (seven tackles) and DL Matt Judon (six tackles) led the Patriots’ hit list. In addition, CB Jalen Mills and Jahlani Tavai had second-half fumble recoveries “In the end, we were able to not turn the ball over and take the ball away,” Belichick said. “We made two big fourth-down stops there on the goal line, one six minutes to go in the game. I thought our special teams came through for us again and good coverage.”
