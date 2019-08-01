FOXBORO — Undrafted receiver Jakobi Meyers was the best player on the field for the New England Patriots during their eighth training camp session of the preseason on Thursday.
The North Carolina State product made the play of the day. Sandwiched by cornerback Keion Crossen and safety Patrick Chung, Meyers leaped into the air and tipped a pass from Jarrett Stidham with his right hand only to let it fall perfectly into his grasp for a jaw-dropping touchdown in red zone drills. Meyers also had a pair of receptions from quarterback Tom Brady in one-on-ones, had another acrobatic catch from Brady in 11-on-11s and later caught two passes from Brady in a no-huddle sequence.
Meyers took reps with the first team. He could very well be the latest undrafted player to make the New England roster, especially with coach Bill Belichick seeing all his potential on Thursday.
“Well, he’s a smart kid and he understands, and has versatility, understands the offense,” Belichick said of Meyers. “Like any rookie, any young player, there’s a lot of things he needs to work on technique-wise — recognition, route adjustments – just a lot of fine points. He basically knows what to do, but there are a lot of subtleties and nuances that all receivers need to pick up — certainly in our offense — and he’s doing that.”
Meyers was among the cast of outside receivers as the Patriots split up their wideouts for a drill during practice. Inside receivers included Maurice Harris, Gunner Olsewski, Ryan Davis and Braxton Berrios while outside receivers were N’Keal Harry, Phillip Dorsett, Dontrelle Inman, Danny Etling, Damoun Patterson and Myers.
Winovich getting advice from McGinest
Former Patriot Willie McGinest was at Gillette Stadium on Monday for the team’s in-stadium practice, following the induction of former teammate Rodney Harrison into the Patriots Hall of Fame. After practice, McGinest was seen chatting it up with a group current edge rushers, including Michael Bennett, Deatrich Wise and 2019 third-round pick Chase Winovich.
“We had already talked before, just kind of picking his brain on the techniques and stuff, playing that position,” Winovich said on Thursday. “He’s a good guy and a great resource.
“I don’t have to get into the specifics with any of the stuff, but he’s one of the best to ever play this position in the entire history of the sport,” Winovich said. “There’s a lot of stuff that he was able to teach me. Just the intricacies of the position, I was definitely able to pull from.”
Through the first week of training camp, Winovich has looked like he will be serving as more of an off-the-line edge rusher rather than having his hand in the dirt like he did at the University of Michigan. It’s due to the Patriots playing a majority of 3-4 base defense.
Inconsistency continues for offense
It was a sequence Belichick will be seeing in his nightmares.
During the second session of 11-on-11s, the Patriots’ offensive line — first Shaq Mason and second James Ferentz — were both called for false start penalties. Mason ran a lap around the goal posts following his mistake. Ferentz’s mental miscue caused the entire offense to run a lap. That prompted a few words from Belichick, which didn’t seem to make much of a difference. On the very next play, a fumbled handoff from Brady to Sony Michel caused another trip around the goal posts.
It was part of a second consecutive sloppy practice from the Patriots’ offense, although it did finish a lot better than it started.
Andrews back in the mix
Center and 2018 Patriots’ captain David Andrews was not in uniform during the opening days of practice, but was back on the field and in full pads each of the last two days.
Andrews and Ted Karras are still splitting time at center, but Andrews was back with the first team during team drills.
“It’s good to get back out here,” Andrews said. “I had something I was dealing with. (I’m) a little bit behind... I’ve got a lot of work to do to catch up, so just keep moving along, keep stringing them together here before we go down to Detroit.”
The Patriots will host another training camp session on Friday before traveling to Detroit for joint practices on Sunday.
