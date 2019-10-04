FOXBORO — The Patriots will get an upgrade at their tight end position with Ben Watson returning off a four-game suspension.
It’s just yet to be seen whether that will be on Sunday against the Washington Redskins, or the following week. The Patriots received a roster exemption from the NFL, meaning that Watson is not officially on the 53-man roster yet. He does not have to be activated until Monday, but if the Patriots want him to play against the Redskins, they have to activate him by 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“Ben’s (Watson) a versatile guy, he’s a smart guy,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. “He’s certainly made a lot of plays in his career. Just gives an element of speed and experience at the tight end position. He’s been a productive guy, made plays under pressure. So, Ben’s coming back here; it was great to have him back this offseason into training camp, and hopefully we’ll be able to move forward with him in a role that suits his skillset and our team.”
Watson will greatly lift the tight end depth which currently included Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo. Neither has been all that remarkable this season as the Patriots have just four receptions between the two of them. LaCosse has 33 yards in two games played while Izzo had caught two of three balls thrown his way for 44 yards.
Both have also had trouble in blocking on the line of scrimmage, which had an effect in the Patriots struggles on the ground.
Watson will certainly help in that situation. Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden says that Watson was among the better blockers in the league this week.
“He’s one of the better blocking tight ends in the league,” Gruden said. “He’s been doing it for a long time. He’s experienced, he’s smart. So, you can do a lot of different things with him, and I think that’ll add to their ability to run the ball even better and obviously the play-actions off of it where Tom (Brady) really, really has a field day with his play-action passes. That’ll help them out in both regards, which makes them even more dangerous.”
Watson, who enters his 15th NFL season, was with the Patriots throughout the spring and summer training camp. He has been prohibited to be around the team for the first four weeks of the season, but it’s a situation the Patriots have had happened before.
Quarterback Tom Brady missed the first four games of the 2016 season due to ‘Deflategate’ and Julian Edelman missed the first four weeks of the 2018 season due to a suspension for performance enhancing drugs.
It will be interesting to see if the Patriots activate Watson to play on Sunday against the Redskins, or if they keep him stashed until the New York Giants come to Gillette on Thursday.
Belichick weighs in on Kessler
With Watson’s return, the Patriots will have to release a player from the 53-man roster. Early speculations were thought it would be back-up quarterback Cody Kessler, but coach Bill Belichick may have other ideas.
“Cody’s done a nice job for us,” Belichick said on Friday. “He’s really smart. He’s come in here. He’s learned — I mean, he’s out there calling plays, signaling receivers, making adjustments like he’s been here longer than two weeks or whatever it is. So, he’s picked things up very quickly. He has a good rapport with all of the players. He’s willing to do whatever we ask him to do. He works extremely hard.”
Kessler is likely the No. 3 quarterback behind Brady and rookie Jarrett Stidham, but he may be more valuable than what’s on the surface.
