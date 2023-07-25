Patriots Training Camp
Patriots fans take in the action as the offensive line goes through warm-up drills on the practice field behind Gillette Stadium during last year's opening day of practices.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

FOXBORO — The 2023 New England Patriots training camp will be open to the public on Friday, giving Patriots season-ticket members and area residents a chance to sneak a look at the team in their opening week of camp.

Patriots camp opens Wednesday with practice starting at approximately 9:30 a.m.