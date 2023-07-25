FOXBORO — The 2023 New England Patriots training camp will be open to the public on Friday, giving Patriots season-ticket members and area residents a chance to sneak a look at the team in their opening week of camp.
Patriots camp opens Wednesday with practice starting at approximately 9:30 a.m.
On Friday, Aug. 4, the Patriots will open the gates at 6 p.m. for a special 7 p.m. practice for season ticket holders and Foxboro residents. Entry requires a mobile ticket and is free to attend, but is closed to the general public.
Foxboro residents can optain up to six complimentary tickets by signing up for the Resident Rewards Program at gillettestadium.com/partners-in-patriotism by this Thursday at 10 a.m. No printed tickets will be accepted.
Each of Patriots practice session will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the fields behind Gillette Stadium and are free and open to the public.