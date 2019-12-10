The National Football League is investigating the New England Patriots after the organization broke NFL guidelines and recorded video of the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline from the press box during the Bengals-Browns game on Sunday.
According to a statement made from the team on Monday night, the Patriots sent a production team to the game in Cleveland to record footage of a New England Patriots advanced scout as part of the organization’s "Do Your Job" video series.
But the production crew broke the NFL guidelines when they recorded the sideline.
"In addition to filming the scout, the production crew -- without specific knowledge of League rules -- inappropriately filmed the field from the press box," the organization's statement read.
According to a report from The Athletic on Tuesday morning, the video shows "about eight minutes of footage focusing on recording the Bengals’ sideline. It’s a direct view of the sideline as players run on and off the field and coaches make signals for plays."
On a conference call with reporters on Tuesday morning, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he heard about the situation "sometime Monday afternoon."
On Tuesday, Belichick said he had no connection with the Kraft Production team who had recorded the video.
“I don’t have much knowledge of the situation at all," the coach said.
It was similar to what Belichick told WEEI on Monday night shortly after the story broke Monday afternoon.
“Yeah, I heard about this, and evidently this is our production people on the TV show that were there,” Belichick said on WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni and Fauria. “I have absolutely nothing to do — we have absolutely nothing to do with anything that they produce, direct or shoot or anything. I’ve never even seen any of their tapes or anything else."
“So, this is something that we 100-percent have zero involvement with. This is something that you would have to talk to the production people about and what they were doing or whatever it was. We’ve never seen anything that they’ve shot, other than what’s been on TV.”
“From a football standpoint, we have absolutely nothing to do with the production people and what they do for the TV show and everything else," Belichick said.
The 10-3 Patriots travel to Cincinnati on Sunday to take on the 1-12 Bengals.
The allegations were originally brought to the NFL after a Bengals employee said he was watching a Patriots videographer, who identified himself as a Kraft Group employee, film Bengals coaches and staff on the sidelines throughout the first quarter.
Belichick said Monday the production crew was “absolutely not” recording sideline signals.
“As I understand it, they were taping him (the Patriots scout) — trying to show kind of what an advanced scout does,” Belichick said on the radio program. “A scout can’t film the opponents as an advanced scout. Our video people are not even allowed to point the camera at the opponents in pregame warmups or their side of the field or anything else to test out their equipment. They 100-percent know — all of our scouts and all of our video people — what that is. Again, I have nothing to do with TV production shows.”
The Patriots said in their statement they were granted credentialed access from the Cleveland Browns for the video crew, but the "failure to inform the Bengals and the League was an unintended oversight."
"The sole purpose of the filming was to provide an illustration of an advance scout at work on the road," the statement said. "There was no intention of using the footage for any other purpose. We understand and acknowledge that our video crew, which included independent contractors who shot the video, unknowingly violated a league policy by filming the field and sideline from the press box. When questioned, the crew immediately turned over all footage to the league and cooperated fully.
"The production crew is independent of our football operation," the statement continued, "While aware that one of the scouts was being profiled for a 'Do Your Job' episode, our football staff had no other involvement whatsoever in the planning, filming or creative decisions made during the production of these features.
"We accept full responsibility for the actions of our production crew at the Browns-Bengals game."
Both the NFL and the Bengals have a copy of the tape. The Patriots do not.
We now wait and see how the NFL reacts.
