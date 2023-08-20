Patriots Packers Football

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is carted off the field during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay packers Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The game was cancelled after the injury. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

 Jeffrey Phelps

GREEN BAY, Wis. — As New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden lay on the field with a serious injury, his teammates couldn't avoid thinking about Damar Hamlin.

New England's preseason game with the Green Bay Packers was called off on Saturday night after Bolden was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter.