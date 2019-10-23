FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have placed receiver Josh Gordon on injured reserve with the possibility they release him sooner.
The news of Gordon being placed on IR (knee injury) broke on Wednesday on the NFL Transactions Wire. It was followed by a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that said the Patriots could ultimately waive Gordon after he is healthy.
If the Patriots choose to release Gordon, it would mean his time in New England is over. If they choose not to, it means Gordon will be kept off the field for at least eight weeks. Of course, until Gordon’s release there was the possibility he could be the Patriots’ second IR returnee, but his time in New England will likely end before that, according to multiple reports.
Gordon’s release would also allow him to play for another team this season, but based on when the release would take place, he may have to go through waivers. Gordon would have to go through that process if he is released after the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. The Patriots could stash Gordon on IR (rather than cutting him now) to make it less likely he gets to a Super Bowl contender, as the teams with the worst records have first choice on the waiver wire.
It seems the two sides were at odds over the decision, as Gordon replied to NFL Media breaking the news on social media with the response, “Interesting.”
It’s a surprising revelation, as Gordon’s knee injury was said to be “minor.” He expected to be cleared soon, according to multiple reports.
Gordon last played for the Patriots on October 10 against the New York Giants, when he exited in the second quarter due to a knee injury. Gordon was present during the media portion of practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, but did not participate, according to the injury report.
Gordon had 20 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown in the six games this season. Dating back to last year, Gordon had 60 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games as a member of the Patriots.
Gordon to IR opens a roster spot one day after the Patriots acquired receiver Mohamed Sanu in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots’ current receiving corps include Julian Edelman, Sanu, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski. First-round pick N’Keal Harry can be added to the group prior to Week Nine against the Baltimore Ravens.
