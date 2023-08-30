Patriots Titans Football

The Patriots re-signed back-up quarterback Bailey Zappe on Wednesday.

 Wade Payne / The Associated Press

BOSTON — The Patriots re-signed quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham to their practice squad on Wednesday, one day after both were waived by the team on Tuesday.

They cleared waivers Wednesday at noon and re-joined the team in time for practice at 1:45 p.m. Mac Jones currently remains the only quarterback on the Patriots’ 53-man roster.