Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler smiles before the start of practice in July.

 Mary Schwalm / the associated press

FOXBORO — New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler is back on the free-agent market.

Butler was released from the Patriots’ injured reserve on Thursday, reaching an injury settlement and making him a free agent. The 32-year-old veteran was placed on New England’s IR on Aug. 16 with a reported hip injury after the Patriots’ preseason loss to the New York Giants.