FOXBORO — New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler is back on the free-agent market.
Butler was released from the Patriots’ injured reserve on Thursday, reaching an injury settlement and making him a free agent. The 32-year-old veteran was placed on New England’s IR on Aug. 16 with a reported hip injury after the Patriots’ preseason loss to the New York Giants.
Butler was the hero of the Patriots’ 2014 Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks with a last-minute, goal-line interception, crashing into receiver Ricardo Lockette and coming down with the ball to turn an almost-certain Patriots loss into a 28-24 victory. Butler was inexplicably benched for New England’s appearance in the Super Bowl three years later and was released by the team in 2018.
He sat out the 2021 season for personal reasons and was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Arizona Cardinals before re-signing with New England in March, agreeing to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million,
The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with New England out of West Alabama and spent his first four NFL seasons (2014-’17) with the Patriots. He signed with Tennessee as an unrestricted free agent on March 14, 2018 and played with the Titans for three seasons (2018-’20) before signing with Arizona in 2021.
Butler played in 100 games for the Patriots with 84 starts and 405 total tackles, three sacks, 17 interceptions with two returned for touchdowns, 82 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Butler also played in 12 postseason games with eight starts, 42 total tackles, two interceptions and 10 passes defensed.