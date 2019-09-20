FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have released controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown.
The team announced the move about 4:15 p.m. Friday after the All-Pro receiver was on the team for just 11 days.
The Patriots released a statement saying, "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."
Brown played in one game with the Patriots, a 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. He had four catches for 56 yards and one touchdown.
The 11 days Brown spent with the organization carried more off-the-field drama than many players will have in their NFL careers.
Coach Bill Belichick walked away from two press conferences during the last two weeks, including Friday, due to being asked questions about Brown's off-the-field antics.
Brown was accused of two separate sexual misconduct incidents, both which took place when he was not on the Patriots, and most recently was alleged to have sent "threatening" text messages to one of the women, when he was in New England.
The most recent alleged incident came Thursday night as Sports Illustrated reported Brown sent threatening text messages to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct in previous Sports Illustrated article published on Monday.
And just 40 hours after Brown signed with the Patriots last Monday, the New York Times reported that Brown was involved in a civil suit in which he was alleged of a sexual assault and rape of former trainer Britney Taylor.
According to a report on Sept. 11 by Albert Breer, the first installment ($5 million) of Brown's $9 million signing bonus, was set to be paid in two installments. The first installment was not due until Monday, Sept. 23. The remaining, second installment of $4 million was not due until Jan. 15.
His contract with the Patriots also included language, according to Breer, saying if Brown "takes any action that materially undermines the public's respect for, or is materially critical of, the Club, the Player's teammates or the Club's ownership, coaches," guarantees will "null and void."
ESPN's Field Yates tweeted Friday afternoon, "If Antonio Brown does not wind up receiving his $9M signing bonus from the Patriots (the first $5M was due to be paid on Monday), he will go from a $30M guarantee in March (by the Oakland Raiders) to $9M guaranteed (by New England) to just $158,333 made for 2019."
Brown's allegations
On Thursday night, the lawyer for a woman, who alleged sexual misconduct by Brown in a Sports Illustrated article on Monday, reached out to the NFL after Brown apparently sent what were described as “threatening” text messages to her client, Sports Illustrated reported.
The woman’s lawyer, Lisa J. Banks, wrote the NFL on Thursday asking the league to stop the alleged conduct by Brown. Banks said it was "intimidating and threatening to our client, in violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy," according to the report.
The woman, an artist, who alleged the sexual misconduct of Brown, said she received a group text message on Wednesday night that appeared to come from the same phone number Brown gave to her in 2017 when she was hired by Brown to paint a mural at his Pittsburgh home. The text chain had four other numbers on it, including a known steroid and drug dealer, SI reported Friday afternoon. The woman said she believed Brown was telling others in the group to investigate her.
“Really sad you would make up bull shit story to the world thought u had more integrity n respect for yourself must be really hard times for to make up some stuff for money super sad,” a text, allegedly from Brown, read. “This her in text Eric B let’s look up her background history see how broke this girl is from (excerpt) basically cried broke for opportunities I let paint my room couldn’t finish I flew our now to hear this so sad.” The text chain also included pictures of her kids.
As reported in the Sports Illustrated article on Monday, Brown hosted a charity softball game in Pittsburgh to benefit the National Youth Foundation. The event had an auction that included artwork, and Brown agreed to purchase a portrait of himself before befriending the artist, who is the woman he sent the texts to.
Brown invited the artist to come to his home to create another painting of him, according to the report. On the second day, the woman "was in a kneeling position while painting and turned to find Brown behind her, naked, holding a small hand towel over his genitals," according to the report. The artist said she didn't stop painting and that "after that, it all ended abruptly." Brown paid her $2,000 for the mural, according to SI, and didn't contact the artist thereafter. The artist is not pursuing charges or suing Brown, according to SI.
After SI published its story Monday, the attorney representing Brown tweeted out a statement saying his client denied he ever acted inappropriately. Heitner told SI he had not advised Brown to communicate with the woman but otherwise declined comment when reached Thursday.
The woman's allegations are separate from those of Britney Taylor, a gymnast and Brown's former trainer, who filed a civil suit in Southern District of Florida last Tuesday. The lawsuit from Taylor accuses Brown of three separate assaults, two in June 2017 and another in May 2018. The NFL met with Taylor on Monday, according to multiple reports.
Brown, through his lawyer, Darren Heitner, has denied the accusations.
The suit claims Brown sexually assaulted Taylor twice during training sessions in June 2017, exposing himself and kissing her without permission. Later in June 2017, the lawsuit says, Brown started masturbating behind Taylor and ejaculated on her back while the two were together in his South Florida home. The lawsuit also contains images of profane messages Taylor claims Brown sent to her about the incident.
Taylor later ended her working relationship with Brown, according to the lawsuit, but several months later he contacted her to apologize and, the lawsuit says, she was “swayed by his assurance that he would cease any sexual advances.”
But, Taylor claims, he did not and on May 20, 2018, “forcibly” raped her after pushing her face down on a bed. Taylor, in the lawsuit, said she tried to resist him, screaming and repeatedly shouting “no” and “stop,” but Brown refused to free her and "penetrated" her.
Brown’s lawyer, in a statement, acknowledged at least one instance when the two engaged in consensual sex.
Brown was with the Pittsburgh Steelers for nine years and was named to the Pro Bowl for seven of those years. But he pushed the Steelers to be traded and in 2018 was hired by the Oakland Raiders.
But Brown barely played. He sat out most of training camp, because of a foot injury reportedly sustained in a cryogenic chamber. He was also benched because of his refusal to wear the helmet required by the NFL, choosing his own instead.
The Raiders ended up fining Brown $54,000 for failing to practice and “conduct detrimental to the team.” Brown posted the letter to his Instagram account and, on Instagram, asked the Raiders to cut him.
