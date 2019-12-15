The New England Patriots are headed to the AFC Playoffs for the 11th consecutive year following a 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Here are our biggest takeaways from the game:
Stephon Gilmore playing like DPOY
The Patriots’ All-Pro cornerback has built a strong résumé to be the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year this year. He added to that list of accomplishments on Sunday as Gilmore completely took over the game in the third quarter, helping the Patriots extend their mere 13-10 lead at the half. Gilmore record a pair of third-quarter interceptions, with the first setting up the offense at the Bengals’ 43-yard line. It ultimately led to a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady to receiver N’Keal Harry. Gilmore’s second interception, a game-changing play, was returned 64 yards for a touchdown as New England extended its lead to 27-10. It was Gilmore’s second pick-six of the season and an NFL-leading seventh non-offensive touchdown this season for the Patriots.
Gilmore was targeted six times in the game, with two interceptions and two pass breakups. It was his third career multi-interception game (first with Patriots) and elevates Gilmore to No. 1 in the NFL. Teammates Devin McCourty and JC Jackson, who had two interceptions of his own on Sunday, each have five as well.
JC Jackson adds two INTs
The Patriots’ second-year corner tallied a pair of second-half interceptions of his own. The first halted a six-play drive after Cincinnati had advanced to the New England 37-yard line. Jackson’s second of the game came in the final four minutes at the New England 13-yard line. With Gilmore and Jackson propelling the secondary, the Patriots allowed just 151 yards passing in the game.
N’Keal Harry sees increase in snaps
Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said earlier this week that he needed to get rookie receiver N’Keal Harry more involved. He stuck to his word: Harry caught two of the four passes thrown his way by Brady for a total of 15 yards, including a third-quarter touchdown. Harry was involved early on in the run game as well. He had a pair of rushes on jet sweeps, getting to the edge where he gained 22 yards on two carries. Harry had another highlight-reel catch called back due to a false-start penalty by Julian Edelman. Harry played 40 snaps on Sunday, a stark contrast from when he played just two last week against Kansas City.
Defense rebounds following troubling start
Cincinnati had not scored on its first offensive drive all season entering Sunday’s game. That ended against the Patriots, as the Bengals covered 75 yards on nine plays before their lone touchdown. New England was gashed on the ground, as the Bengals ran eight times for 67 yards, with help on missed tackles by Jamie Collins, Duron Harmon and others. Fortunately, after allowing 10 points on two drives, the Patriots bounced back. New England held the Bengals to 313 total yards and 164 yards rushing, with five forced turnovers.
Offensive inconsistencies continue
It was a textbook first drive for the Patriots offense. Running back Sony Michel had plenty of room to run, N’Keal Harry got involved with a jet sweep, and James White showed his ability out of the backfield with two catches for 55 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown on a screen pass. The Patriots covered 75 yards in eight plays and 3:16.
And then their offense went away like it has so many times this season. The Patriots offense, both in the run and in the pass, was inconsistent. The 34 points are misleading, as the Patriots failed to total 300-plus yards of offense for the fifth time this season.
Special teams does it again
Week after week, the Patriots special-teams unit makes a potential game-altering play. It happened again on Sunday, as captain Matthew Slater forced a fumble on a punt and Justin Bethel recovered. It gave the offense the ball back at the Cincinnati 23-yard line with 1:30 left in the first half. The Patriots, however, went backwards seven yards and were forced to settle for a Nick Folk 46-yard field goal, giving them a 13-10 lead heading into the half.
Pressure gets to Tom Brady
While the Bengals recorded just two sacks, Brady was pressured consistently by the Cincinnati defensive front. It had a large impact on him as the 42-year-old quarterback completed 15 of 29 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. It was the lowest amount of passing yards Brady has thrown for this year while his completion percentage (51.7) was his fourth lowest on the season.
AFC playoff picture
With the win, the 11-3 Patriots maintain the No. 2 seed in the AFC behind 12-2 Baltimore. A win on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills will earn the Patriots the AFC East title, along with further helping the Patriots keep the No. 2 seed and thus a first-round bye.
