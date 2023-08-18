Patriots Camp Football

Newly-signed Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott watches quarterback Mac Jones throw during practice this week against the Packers in Green Bay, Wisc.

 Morry Gash / The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — After a week of joint training camp with the Green Bay Packers, in which the New England Patriots showed a marked improvement on offense, along with a willingness to mix it up with the Packers after the whistle, the two teams take their battle to the field Saturday night for the second week of preseason play.

The signing of Ezekiel Elliott earlier this week added a new wrinkle to the New England offense, which was poor at running the ball in last week’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans. Elliott is still a work in progress as he learns the offensive playbook and gets settled in.