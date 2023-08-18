GREEN BAY, Wisc. — After a week of joint training camp with the Green Bay Packers, in which the New England Patriots showed a marked improvement on offense, along with a willingness to mix it up with the Packers after the whistle, the two teams take their battle to the field Saturday night for the second week of preseason play.
The signing of Ezekiel Elliott earlier this week added a new wrinkle to the New England offense, which was poor at running the ball in last week’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans. Elliott is still a work in progress as he learns the offensive playbook and gets settled in.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones put together one of his best days of camp this preseason by ending Thursday’s joint camp on a high note. Jones was 14-for-17 against the Packers defense, including a long touchdown to Devante Parker to put the exclamation point on the practice to end the day.
That success was a stark difference from Wednesday, when the Patriots were pressured often on offense — particularly in the two-minute drill. Jones struggled, and was laid into by an upset Bill Belichick afterwards. After pointing out one of the positives about a joint camp is being able to come back and have a bounce-back day, Jones did just that.
Belichick said taking those situations and moments where adjustments are needed will be crucial to the process of growing as a player and a team.
“You have to go out there and play competitively, but at the same time, play good assignment and communication football,” Belichick said. “The communication is really with us, what we do, not anything else. So, being able to take those situations and make those adjustments in between plays, in between series, after the play and so forth, that’s all really an important part of the whole process here, as well as we talked about competing against a different scheme and obviously different players. So yeah, it’s all good.
“It’s a good opportunity not just for one position, but for every single person, player, coach and unit to do that,” Belichick added.
In red zone drills on Thursday the Patriots also showed improvements, competing 75% of attempts with touchdowns to Elliott, Hunter Henry, Rhamondre Stevenson and Kendrick Bourne. The offensive line still struggled, allowing Jones to get sacked five times. Through camp as a whole, Jones is 168-for-218 (77%) with three interceptions in 11-on-11 practice. A year ago, Jones had eight interceptions with a 66% completion rate in camp.
Belichick attributed Thursday’s strong practice to his players being able to adjust better to what the Packers were showing, along with improved communications.
“We talk about some of the things that Green Bay was doing, some of the things we were doing, how to adjust them and how to make them better,” Belichick said on Friday. “They gave us a couple new looks on Thursday that we had to work through. It was really good work for all of us; good work for the coaching staff to see something on the field, correct it, go back out there later and practice, have it come up again and make the adjustment.
“For the team to be able to make those adjustments as well, those were great learning situations and communication on the respective sides of the ball between the coaches and players, players and players,” he added. “And then there was obviously more of that in the meetings after Wednesday’s practice and before Thursday’s practice.”
Belichick hopes the Patriots will show on Saturday night that they are starting to hit their mark, with first-team guys nearly in form enough to see significant action in a preseason game. The Patriots didn’t let many of their key pieces touch the field against the Texans, but that was expected with in the preseason.