One day after New England Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett played just 11 snaps against the New York Giants, the first-year Patriot got into a ‘philosophical disagreement’ with defensive line coach Bret Bielema.
It has resulted in a one-week suspension for Bennett, who was not at the team’s practice on Tuesday, for conduct detrimental to the team. He will not play when the Patriots travel to the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.
“On Friday, I had a philosophical disagreement with my position coach that has led to my suspension,” Bennett told ESPN. “I apologize to my teammates for any distraction this may have caused.”
The suspension follows a decrease in playing time for Bennett. He had taken 35.7 percent of the Patriots snaps after having been on the field for 69 percent of snaps in Philadelphia and nearly 85 percent with Seattle the year prior. His snaps have decreased nearly every week from 37 (Week One), 25, 19, 24, 14 and 11 (Week Six).
Bennett has tallied five tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks during the first six games this season, after being acquired by the Patriots via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles in March.
Bennett, a 4-3 defensive end during his time in Philadelphia, has been tasked with a chance of scheme in New England. He has now been asked to work on the defensive front in a 3-4 defense, eating up gaps and blockers.
“He’s really tried hard and worked hard to embrace what we’ve asked him to do, which again, is quite different that what he’s done in Seattle and Philly, even in Tampa,” coach Bill Belichick previously said.
