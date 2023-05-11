FOXBORO — The New England Patriots’ 2023 season slate will feature five nationally-televised game and will kick off by hosting the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, along with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, on Sept. 10.
Brady will be honored in a special halftime ceremony during the Eagles game. It marks the first time since opening at Arizona in 2016 that the Patriots will begin the year against an NFC team. The last time the Patriots kicked off the season at home against an NFC team was in 2000 when they hosted Tampa Bay in the season-opener. This year marks the first time since 1995 that the Patriots will open the season with back-to-back home games. After opening against the Eagles, the Patriots and Dolphins will meet at Gillette Stadium in Week 2 on Sunday night.
The Patriots will also feature a Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. The game will be the Patriots’ first in Germany as part of the 2023 National Football League’s International Games. The nationally-televised game will be played at 3:30 p.m. in Frankfurt (9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time).
New England’s visit to Germany will mark its first time hosting an international home game since the launch of the International Series in 2007. The Patriots have played three international games to date, including two in London and one in Mexico. In 2009, the Patriots defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7, at Wembley Stadium. The Patriots returned to London in 2012 and won their game against the St. Louis Rams, 45-7. In 2017, the Patriots made their first appearance in Mexico City defeating the Oakland Raiders, 33-8, at Estadio Azteca Stadium.
The Patriots’ first nationally-televised game will come in prime time in Week 2 when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 17. Their last three primetime games will be played in consecutive weeks for the second straight season, beginning Thursday, Dec. 7 when the Patriots travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers. The Patriots will return home to host the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football on Dec. 18. The final scheduled primetime game will be played at Denver at 8:15 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve (12/24) on NFL Network. Last season, the Patriots played in three consecutive prime-time games starting at Minnesota on Thanksgiving night, followed by a Thursday Night game at home against Buffalo and a Monday Night game at Arizona the following week.
The Patriots will host Miami in a night game for the third time and own a 2-0 record in the previous meetings. The Patriots beat Miami, 26-23, at home on Nov. 23, 1998 on Monday Night Football and won, 36-7, against Miami on Oct. 29, 2015 in a Thursday Night Football Game at Gillette Stadium. The last time the two teams played on primetime was on Dec. 11, 2017 when the Patriots fell, 27-20, in a Monday Night game in Miami.
The Patriots will play both Super Bowl teams from last year at Gillette Stadium with the Eagles and Chiefs games. The Patriots last faced off against both Super Bowl teams from the previous year in 2020 when they traveled to Kansas City and hosted the San Francisco 49ers. Kansas City last played in New England in 2018 when the Patriots won a Sunday Night Football Game, 43-30, on Oct. 14.
The Patriots will play on Christmas Eve in a Sunday Night Football Game at Denver. The Patriots last two Sunday Night Football matchups against the Broncos were also played in Denver with games in 2015 and 2017.
New England will close out the regular season at home against the Jets. The date and time of the Week 18 game will be determined later in the season. It will be the fourth time since 2017 that the Patriots will finish the season at home against the Jets.
In addition to playing each of the other AFC East opponents twice, the Patriots will play one game against each of the AFC West and NFC East Teams. As the third-placed team in the AFC East in 2022, the Patriots will play the third-placed team of the AFC South (Indianapolis), AFC North (Pittsburgh) and NFC South (New Orleans).