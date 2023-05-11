FOXBORO — The New England Patriots’ 2023 season slate will feature five nationally-televised game and will kick off by hosting the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, along with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, on Sept. 10.

Brady will be honored in a special halftime ceremony during the Eagles game. It marks the first time since opening at Arizona in 2016 that the Patriots will begin the year against an NFC team. The last time the Patriots kicked off the season at home against an NFC team was in 2000 when they hosted Tampa Bay in the season-opener. This year marks the first time since 1995 that the Patriots will open the season with back-to-back home games. After opening against the Eagles, the Patriots and Dolphins will meet at Gillette Stadium in Week 2 on Sunday night.