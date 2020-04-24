FOXBORO — Despite starting only seven games during his senior season due to a finger injury, and playing for an NCAA Division II program in North Carolina at Lenoir-Rhyne, Kyle Dugger’s athleticism and versatility as a defensive back and specialty teams player endeared him to the New England Patriots.
“It’s an honor, I’m a high-energy guy,” Dugger said after being selected by the Patriots in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night. “I’ve got a feel for the football.”
Somewhat of a surprise as the Patriots’ first pick at No. 5 in the second round and No. 37 overall, Dugger apparently met all of Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick’s criteria to be a productive player.
A potential safety to replace Devin McCourty and an insurance policy for Patrick Chung, the 24-year-old Dugger was in on 237 tackles and had 10 interceptions during his career at Lenoir-Rhyne, which also is the alma mater of former Providence College basketball coach Rick Barnes.
“My first impressions of the Patriots are that they are a great organization, they know how to win, they’re detail-oriented and they take (winning) seriously,” said Dugger, whose size and strength might be valued as a situational outside linebacker.
“Division II football, it may be different in the way that the program wasn’t made to produce an NFL player,” Dugger added of his development. “A lot of things, if I wanted to get better, I would have to take it into my own hands as far as my work ethic.”
Later in the second round, the Patriots moved up, trading the 71st and 98th overall picks (both in the third round) to Baltimore for the 60th and 129th (fourth round) picks to take Michigan linebacker Josh Uche.
Dugger had 31 tackles and two interceptions last season in his seven starts, receiving the Cliff Harris Award as the top defensive player among small colleges in 2019. Dugger is the ninth player from Lenoir-Rhyne selected in the NFL draft, and the first since 2000.
The six-foot, 217-pound Dugger had career totals of 36 pass breakups, six fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles, six punt returns for touchdowns and two blocked kicks.
“The competition (at Division II) isn’t all that great for me, I do feel like I’m way ahead of the competition,” Dugger said. “They gave me an opportunity to play. I played my best ball against the best teams, at the end of the day football is football.”
However, the selection of Dugger was surprising in that the Patriots had signed free agent Adrian Phillips from the Chargers in the off-season, who is also a defensive back, kick and punt return specialist.
The Patriots didn’t make a selection in the first round of the draft on Thursday, exchanging the 23rd pick overall with the Chargers to obtain a second-round choice — which proved to be Dugger.
Dugger red-shirted his freshman year at Lenoir-Rhyne in 2014 and was a medical red-shirt (meniscus tear) in 2016 before injuring his finger last season.
“I’m about 100 percent, the mobility is there,” he said.
Mapping post-football career plans as an engineer, he ranked among the top five percent on the personality profile charts at the NFL Combine.
“We’re gonna look at what’s left and how to recalibrate, if we want to move around a bit,” Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio said of the Patriots’ five selections during the second and third rounds.
“With picks or trades, it’s all player-driven, we certainly have the ammunition and the flexibility to do so,” added Caserio. “If there’s a player you feel you need to move to get, then you can go ahead and do it.”
Dugger made an impression upon scouts at the NFL Combine, where he earned a 6.34 grade by NFL.com with the projection to become a starter in his second season.
Dugger was rated the top Division II prospect in the draft, having run a 4.49 40-yard dash, a broad jump of 134 inches, a 42-inch vertical leap and repped 17 times on the bench press.
The Patriots have made a habit of picking defensive backs in the second round of late in the NFL draft, but none have impressed — Juwan Williams at No. 45 in 2019, Duke Dawson at No. 56 and Cyrus Jones at No. 60, both in 2018.
“I know for a fact I have a big role,” Dugger said of his talks with the Patriots as a punt and kickoff returner as a rookie. “The opportunity presents itself. There was a little bit of talk (with the Patriots) about free safety, I have a feel for the football.”
At the same time, Dugger explained that he can learn from McCourty and Chung, both 33 years of age. “To learn from guys like that, making sure I listen and learn. I know their intelligence, their football IQ, their versatility.”
Once again Belichick stumped prognosticators as New England had needs at linebacker, the offensive and defensive lines and a tight end.
“How we pick ultimately will be determined by what we’re looking at,” said Caserio. “You always have to be prepared to pick and we had a handful of players we were discussing. We look at them on a case-by-case basis. We make a decision and look forward.”
Dugger was the lone Division II player selected to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
Caserio explained that getting the second round pick and a fourth third round pick from the Chargers added value and depth to the Patriots’ selection to bolster the 2020 roster.
“We were having discussions with the Charger when the trade went down,” Caserio said. “We thought it made sense. I don’t think what happened in front of us necessarily impacted what we did.”
A native of Georgia, Dugger wasn’t highly recruited out of high school and wasn’t a starter until his senior year, being a 5-foot-11, 170-pound safety.
“I know that I can play at this (NFL) level — my personality, how I approach the game, how I’m learning,” Dugger said.
The Patriots hope that the 6-foot-1, 245-pound Uche can help refortify their linebacker corps. He didn’t start a single game during his first three seasons at Michigan, despite earning All-Big Ten honors his junior year, posting seven sacks. He started nine of the Wolverines’ 13 games as a senior, leading the team with 8 1/2 sacks and earning second-team all-conference honors.
With their first pick in the third round the Patriots took Alabama edge rusher Anfernee Jennings, who led Alabama with 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season.
New England then dealt picks 100, 139 and 172 to the Las Vegas Raiders for tight end Devin Asiasi in the third round (No. 87) and the No. 159 pick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.