The New England Patriots traded back from their No. 21 slot in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, selecting University of Tennessee at Chattanooga offensive guard Cole Strange at No. 29.
This is the second time in three years the Pats have moved back in the first round. The pick was sent to the Chiefs, who selected Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie — a first-team all-PAC 12 corner and third-team All-American last season. The Patriots also received pick No. 94 and No. 121 for this year’s draft.
An unsuspected pick, Strange played in 11 games last season at left guard and was named an All-Conference offensive lineman in the Southern Conference. His NFL.com draft preview slots his strengths as being a highly intelligent guard with a high motor, made for a zone scheme with a strong ability to lock on to defenders while also having the awareness to shift off for a block.
His best fit looks to be a zone rushing offense, which the Patriots have shown no issue in providing a healthy amount of.
His weaknesses come also in his hands, which may make him hold-prone. He also comes in on the leaner side for NFL linemen, coming in at 6 foot, 5 307 pounds and has below-average core strength, which could make him a weak spot for savvy pass and rush attacks. A projected second round pick, his NFL comparison is former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter.
The Patriots were speculated to take someone from the defensive side of the ball leading into the draft, and were rumored to be trading out of the first round. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN projected defensive back Daxton Hill of Michigan as the Patriots’ pick the morning of the first round, citing his versatility and speed as a potential filler for J.C. Jackson’s departure. The Patriots had McDuffie, the third ranked corner in the draft, and were met with pushback by fans when they traded the selection away to Kansas City.
The draft resumes Friday, with the second and third rounds being broadcast on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN starting at 7 p.m.