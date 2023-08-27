FOXBORO — The Patriots traded running back Pierre Strong to the Browns for backup offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on Sunday.

Strong, a 2022 fourth-round pick, fell behind fellow second-year running back Kevin Harris on the depth chart in training camp. He was a projected roster cut this summer, after failing to show much improvement or make an impact as a rookie. Last season, Strong ran just 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown.