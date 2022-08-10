FOXBORO — Thursday night will mark the first preseason game for the New England Patriots, who host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.
With some well-documented inconsistencies coming out of camp regarding their offense, the Patriots closed out Tuesday’s camp looking better than they had in prior practices, shaping up the offensive line to allow time for passes and creating holes for running backs.
Now, it’s time for it to come together in a real-time game as opposed to players in non-contact jerseys on the practice field. Defense likely will not be an issue this season, with linebacker Matthew Judon pointing out they’ve been doing their job well through Monday.
“We don’t have nothing to do over there and we are what we are,” Judon said. “Right now, we’re making the defense better and that’s our goal. I think the offense has had their days and some success, but we (on defense) don’t want them to. That’s our job, we want our DB’s to strap down and our front to get in and win our side.”
Quarterback Mac Jones started slow Tuesday, but finished strong while going 10-for-14 passing through full-team work, with all being quick short passes away from the secondary. He was 3-for-7 in the two-minute drill and was not always on the same page with receivers.
Playing in a new scheme that has been simplified, Jones said it’s a process built on trust. Jones will not play in Thursday's preseason opener.
“You have to trust it,” Jones said. “At the end of the day, we’re going to figure it out and make things work. We have good coaches who are laying the path for us and we just have to see it how they see it, come together and dominate together.”
Jones has not been officially named the starter for Thursday night. Behind him is veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe, both of whom have had their fair share of chances to showcase their worth in camp, but like Jones, both have been inconsistent at times.
Frustration and growing pains have been apparent through camp. While this is not uncommon when there’s a personnel change, the lack of pass protection in camp and ability to create holes for a rush is noticeable and a concern.
“It’s a little frustrating at times, but our offensive line, the actual players and coaches, are trying the best they can,” Jones said. “We have good offensive linemen, Good players up front. A lot of it is just figuring out thee scheme and making sure there are no free guys.”
Head coach Bill Belichick said there’s always room for improvement this early in the season, whether its on the quarterback’s decision-making or anyone else making decisions on the field.
“We all have things we can improve in. There’s some plays that the quarterback could play better,” Belichick said. “There’s some plays that quarterback’s right and there’s a breakdown in protection. There’s some plays where the quarterback’s right and there’s a breakdown in the route. I mean there’s a variety of things. The same for coaching or any other playing position on the field. There’s good things and there’s things we have to work on, and that’s what we go back in and talk about. So when they all hit on one play sometimes that’s good and sometimes that’s a mistake on the other side that causes it to look good but really isn’t good. So that’s what training camp and coaching and watching practice is for.”
As for catching on to what Belichick and company are trying to implement, it’s a little early in the process to be able to tell how far along things are going. Belichick said the competition has been beneficial for the team and is eager to see how they fare against an opponent outside of a Patriots uniform.
“We’re still early in the process, we’ll see, but they’re smart, hey’re attentive, they’re trying,” Belichick said. “There’s other good players on the other side of the ball. It’s not easy to cover our receivers. It’s not easy to block some of our front seven guys. It’s not easy to cover some of the guys we have covering kicks, block them. Some of those things aren’t easy. So that’s a good thing. Competition’s good. We’ll see what happens against some other people.”
The first test comes against the Giants, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. The Giants worked a light practice, similar to the Patriots, on Tuesday before a day of rest. Both team seem ready to start hitting in earnest. A fight broke out in Giants camp on Monday, and on Tuesday, the Patriots had one of their own, which saw David Andrews and Christian Barmore go at it.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll gets his first taste of action tonight as well after replacing Joe Judge (who is now a Patriots offensive assistant coach) in the offseason following the Giants’ 3-14 mark last season. Daboll has a “pitch count” estimate for how much action his first-team group will see the field for Thursday, but didn’t give out specifics. Among notables sidelined for the game will be Matt Breida (RB), David Stills (WR), Ricky Seals-Jones (TE), Carter Coughlin (LB) and Rodarius Williams (CB). The Patriots have not released their inactives.
Like the Patriots, the Giants’ defense has worked through a struggling offense in camp. With quarterback Daniel Jones entering another year as the Giants playcaller and running back Saquon Barkley seemingly looking healthy again, the Giants have the tools to be a winning team again as long as things get sorted out.
“There’s nothing we have set in stone right now in terms of ‘we’re doing this so great,’” Daboll said on Sunday. “We have a long way to go. ... I think we are so far from where we need to be. Thirty days away, there’s a lot to work on.”