FOXBORO — Thursday night will mark the first preseason game for the New England Patriots, who host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

With some well-documented inconsistencies coming out of camp regarding their offense, the Patriots closed out Tuesday’s camp looking better than they had in prior practices, shaping up the offensive line to allow time for passes and creating holes for running backs.

