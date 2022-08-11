FOXBORO — Patriots running back James White announced his retirement Thursday, ending his eight-year career in New England where he won three Super Bowls.
White, 30, had been inactive for in training camp as he rehabilitated from a hip subluxation that ended his season in September of last year.
“Teammate, champion, football player through and through,” Tom Brady said in an Instagram post to White. “Congrats on the perfect career.”
“My brother on and off the field. (Third) and James White. Congrats on the career bubs,” Julian Edelman said in another post.
Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft summed up White’s stay in New England by calling him a reliable and soft-spoken player who could do it all.
“James White has always been one of the most reliable and dependable players on the field,” Kraft said in a release. “He’s a soft-spoken leader who has led by example and was the best at what he did, leading all NFL running backs in receptions and receiving touchdowns over the past seven years. Our fans will remain eternally grateful for his record-setting performance in Super Bowl LI when he helped the Patriots overcome a 28-3 deficit by scoring 20 points, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime. As great of a player as James has been for us, he’s an even better person.
“He is a man of great character and integrity and earned everyone’s respect through his work ethic, professionalism and positive daily demeanor,” Kraft added. “James became a part of the Patriots’ family while in New England and while his presence in our locker room will be missed, we are happy for James and his family as they embark on a new adventure. As a three-time Super Bowl Champion, we look forward to celebrating his career contributions for years to come,” Kraft said.
White was a fourth-round pick by New England in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Wisconsin product played in 95 games, 134 of which were starts, and tallied 1,278 rushing yards on 319 attempts. He scored 11 rushing touchdowns, and as a receiver, totaled 3,278 yards on 381 catches, scoring 25 times. In the postseason, White had 652 all-purpose yards with eight touchdowns.
White is the Super Bowl record-holder in receptions with 14 (110 yards) and 20 total points (two rushing scores, one receiving and a 2-point conversion), one of which was the winning score to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 to complete New England’s Super Bowl LI comeback. White leaves the Patriots second all-time in franchise history in receiving yards, behind only Kevin Faulk’s 3,701 yards. Since 2015 he led all running backs in receptions (376), receiving scores (25) and was second in receiving yards (3,255).
“James defines the term consummate professional,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in a release. “His dependability, consistency, unselfishness and performance under pressure are elite. Combining great intelligence, quickness and elusiveness, James was a perfect fit for our pass offense. While soft spoken, he brought exceptional leadership and competitive toughness to the team. He was a multi-year team captain and one of the most respected, best team players I have ever coached.”
